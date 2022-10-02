The Equalizer Season 3 cast: Who are the 2 new actors joining the CBS show and what are their roles?

CBS' popular series The Equalizer is back with a brand new season this weekend along with two new additions to its cast - Donal Logue and Gloria Reuben.

Co-created by Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan, and Queen Latifah, the series revolves around Robyn McCall and her teenage daughter Delilah, where McCal uses her extensive skills to help people, acting as a guardian angel and a defender for the people while pursuing her own redemption.

The series is the second reboot in the franchise, following the 2014 film and its 2018 sequel, and is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name.

The Equalizer @TheEqualizerCBS 🏾 The whole team's on the search. Are you? Text 917-810-3377 now to join in! And they SHOULD be worried.🏾 The whole team's on the search. Are you?Text 917-810-3377 now to join in! #TheEqualizer is back Sunday, Oct 2nd at 8|7c on @cbs! And they SHOULD be worried. 👏🏾 The whole team's on the search. Are you? ☎️ Text 917-810-3377 now to join in! #TheEqualizer is back Sunday, Oct 2nd at 8|7c on @cbs! https://t.co/SqgkTflLK3

Season 3 of The Equalizer is all set to premiere with its first episode, titled Boom, on Sunday, October 2, at 8:30 pm ET on CBS. The official synopsis for episode 1 of The Equalizer Season 3 reads:

"In the aftermath of her abduction, the walls between McCall’s family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to save her, on the third season premiere."

The Equalizer Season 3 welcomes Donal Logue as Colton Fisk and Gloria Reuben as Trish

The official trailer for Season 3 of The Equalizer dropped in August and featured Robyn returning to her original self while trying to save the ones she loves the most. Joining the cast this season are veteran Canadian actors Donal Logue and Gloria Ruben.

The series will see the return of Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah McCall, and Lorraine Toussaint as Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette.

Read on to learn more about the actors who will be joining the CBS show.

Donal Logue as Colton Fisk

Canadian-Irish actor, producer and writer Donal Logue is best known for starring in The Tao of Steve, Sons of Anarchy, Vikings, Grounded for Life, Copper, Terriers, Gotham and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, among several other projects.

He will portray Colton Fisk in the upcoming season of The Equalizer. According to Deadline, Fisk is a highly decorated CIA agent and an ex-CIA union chief in the Middle East during the 1990s. He has a Tier 5 security clearance, and was part of the intelligence team that took out Bin Laden, and for many years he ran the CIA training base in Virginia.

Gloria Reuben as Trish

Gloria Reuben is a Canadian-American actress, producer, and singer. She is well-known for her roles in ER, Lincoln, Timecop, Nick of Time, Admission, and Reasonable Doubt, Mr. Robot, Cloak & Dagger and City on a Hill.

She was twice nominated for an Emmy Award, and for portraying Elizabeth Keckley in Steven Spielberg's 2012 Academy Award–winning film Lincoln.

Reuben will be portraying Trish in the upcoming season of The Equalizer. According to Deadline, Trish is a recently widowed gallerist who is rekindling a romantic relationship with her former girlfriend, Vi.

More about The Equalizer Season 3

Season 3 will pick up after the tumultuous and nerve-wracking Season 2 finale that saw Robyn McCall get abducted in front of her daughter Delilah and aunt Vi. She will have to face a whole new set of challenges if and when she escapes her captors.

The series is executively produced by Liz Friedlander, Richard Lindheim, Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere, Debra Martin Chase, John Davis, John Fox, Terri Edda Miller, Andrew W. Marlowe, Randy Zisk, and Joseph C. Wilson. Zoe Robyn, Meredith Mills, Joe Gazzam, Erik Lee, Jamila Daniel and Raymond Quinlan serve as producers.

Watch the brand new season of The Equalizer on CBS on Sunday, October 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far