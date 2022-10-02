What time will East New York season 1 premiere on CBS? Cast list and more details about police procedural drama

There's a new commanding officer in the city in CBS' brand new series, East New York.

Created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn, the series revolves around the officers and detectives of the 74th precinct in East New York, Brooklyn. The newly promoted commanding officer, Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood will be seen heading the precinct.

CBS' brand new series East New York is all set to premiere on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the CBS series.

East New York will star Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and others

The upcoming series will also be available to stream on Paramount+, apart from CBS. It will be moved to its regular timeslot, which is Sundays at 9:00 pm from October 9.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"The one-hour drama follows newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York, Regina Haywood (Warren), who is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her community."

The series stars Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Officer Marvin Sandeford, Jimmy Smits as Chief John Suarez, Kevin Rankin as Detective Tommy Killian, Elizabeth Rodriguez as Detective Crystal Morales, Richard Kind as Captain Stan Yenko, Olivia Luccardi as Officer Brandy Quinlan, and Lavel Schley as Officer Andre Bentley.

Caitlin Mehner as Corinne Moynahan, Darien Sills-Evans as Deputy Mayor Raymond Sharpe, and C.S. Lee as Desk Sergeant Jimmy Kee have also joined the cast of the show East New York in recurring roles.

The trailer for the all-new CBS series sees Regina Haywood as the newly promoted deputy inspector

The official trailer for the series dropped in May and featured Regina Haywood as the newly promoted deputy inspector. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to accept her creative methods of serving and protecting citizens in the midst of social upheaval.

The synopsis for episode 1 reads:

"Amanda Warren stars as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York – a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives."

It further adds:

"But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. She has a vision that her and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve their community – they’ll also become part of it."

Her team includes Chief John Suarez, who is her mentor and a shrewd veteran two-star. Marvin Sandeford, a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood, and Tommy Killian, a detective with some old-school approaches to the job, will also serve under the new deputy inspector.

Capt. Stan Yenko, Haywood’s gregarious and efficient right hand, Crystal Morales, an intuitive detective who can’t be intimidated, and Andre Bentley, a trainee from an upper-middle-class background, will be members of her esteemed team as well.

Regina Haywood will also be seen working closely with an ambitious patrol officer, Brandy Quinlan, who will be the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood’s plan to bridge the gap between the police and the community.

The series is executively produced by Andrew Maher, Christine Holder, Mark Holder, Michael M. Robin, Mike Flynn, and William Finkelstein.

Catch the premiere of East New York on Sunday, October 2 on CBS and Paramount+

