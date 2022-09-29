Blonde ending explained: Does Norma Jean finally meet her father? (Spoilers) 

With an abusive past and an unhappy childhood, Blonde's Marilyn Monroe longed for her father till her own demise.

A fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe, the film is based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. It begins by describing her abusive childhood, taking up a series of toxic encounters with men.

Her absent father significantly impacted her life and her relationships, and her desperation to reunite with him triggered several issues.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains spoilers.

Blonde ending explained: What happened to the men in Marilyn's life?

As seen in Netflix's Blonde, Marilyn Monroe went through several stressful relationships. Be it her unusual friendship with Cass and Edwards, her marriage to playwright Arthur Miller, or her imaginary relationship with her father.

At the film's beginning, Marilyn was seen being raised by her mother, Gladys, who was depicted as a volatile woman. She even tried to drown her daughter in the bathtub, which led to Marilyn ending up in an orphanage.

Her father's absence started haunting her when she received a confidential letter from him and was later told that a surprise was waiting for her in her hotel room. This convinced her that she was about to be reunited with her long-lost father.

However, it turned out to be a surprise proposal from her then-boyfriend, Joe DiMaggio. Soon after the disappointment that followed this, her toxic relationship with men took center stage. Before her death in 1962, Marilyn found herself alone, still longing for her father to reappear.

Here's what happened to the men she was involved with towards the end of Blonde.

The President

The infamous affair between Marilyn and then-president John F. Kennedy was hinted at when, in Blonde, she was on her way to meet the president. She was brought to Mr. Kennedy's room while he was on a phone call, and he asked her to please him s*xually. That was all the attention she got from him, which made her feel embarrassed.

Charles "Cass" Chaplin Jr.

Cass, Edward, and Marilyn shared an unusual relationship. The trio was inseparable when they had just started in the acting world. However, after Marilyn's abortion, they parted ways. Cass and Edward only got together when they tried to threaten Marilyn and her then-husband Joe DiMaggio with her old, nude photographs.

Towards the end of Blonde, Marilyn received a call from Edwards about Cass' death from choking on his vomit. Cass had also left some mementos for Marilyn, which she refused to accept. However, they were soon sent to Monroe. When the gift arrived, it was revealed to be a stuffed toy similar to the one she had as a child.

Does Norma ever find her father?

Marilyn's issues with her absent father, her past with her mother, and her desperation to become a mother are constantly delved upon throughout the film.

Blonde ended with a metaphorical grey cloud that shrouded her father's figure. While she did not get to find or meet him, the last scene indicated that her father and his absence charted the course of her life.

Blonde is now available to stream on Netflix.

