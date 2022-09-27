Who plays John F. Kennedy in Netflix's Blonde? Know all about Caspar Phillipson

Danish actor Caspar Phillipson, who portrays the role of former US President John F. Kennedy in Netflix's new Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, has also played the same role of the iconic political leader in Pablo Larraín's critically acclaimed film, Jackie, for which he received high accolades from critics.

Blonde is all set to arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. Keep reading to find out more about the Ana de Armas starrer film's actor, Casper Phillipson.

Caspar Phillipson's early life, various films, TV projects, role in Netflix's Blonde, and more

Caspar Phillipson was born on January 13, 1971 in Copenhagen, Denmark, to parents Dane Helle Vibeke Brinch and Brit Robert Phillipson. He reportedly developed an interest in acting at a young age and then went on to enroll at the National Danish Drama School, at Aarhus Theater in Denmark.

Caspar Phillipson has been a known name in theater circles from the beginnings of his career. He also reportedly taught at a renowned drama school. Phillipson has also dabbled in dubbing, voicing several characters from popular Hollywood films in Danish, most notably Johnny Depp's Willy Wonka in Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Phillipson has also been a part of numerous Scandinavian films and shows, including Borgen, The Bridge, The Protectors, and Sommeren '92, to name a few. His most popular role came in Pablo Larraín's award-winning biopic, Jackie, wherein he portrayed the role of John F. Kennedy. The actor only made a brief appearance in the film, but his charm, charisma, and striking resemblance to the revered late US President garnered fans and critics' attention alike.

Many critics mentioned that Caspar Phillipson resembles Kennedy a lot more than several other actors who have played the president in past, like Greg Kinnear and James Mardsen. Since Jackie, Phillipson has delivered speeches as Kennedy in various live performances.

Casper Phillipson plays Kennedy again in the new Netflix film, Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn Monroe had famously sung a song titled Happy Birthday, Mr. President for John F. Kennedy at an event on his birthday. It is a memorable moment in both Monroe and Kennedy's careers, and is expected to be a part of the film. The iconic actress tragically passed away a few months after the famous event.

A quick look at Blonde plot and cast

Blonde focuses on the numerous aspects of legendary Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe's complicated personal and professional life. A brief synopsis of the film, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel, states:

''Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from writer and director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.''

The stunning trailer of the film is dominated by the raw charisma and charm of lead actress Ana de Armas, who effortlessly slips into the role of Monroe, capturing the various complex facets of the pop icon. Apart from de Armas and Casper Phillipson, the movie also stars Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, among many others, in key supporting roles.

You can watch Blonde streaming from Wednesday, September 28, 2022, only on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far