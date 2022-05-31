What time will Borgen season 4 air on Netflix? Plot, release date and more about the Danish political drama

The fourth season of the acclaimed Danish political drama Borgen is set to air on Netflix on June 2, 2022. Created by Adam Price, the show revolves around a politician's rise to becoming Denmark's first-ever female prime minister and the numerous challenges she faces thereafter.

The series has aired 3 seasons so far, each of which consists of 8-10 episodes. The fourth season will premiere as a separate series, titled Borgen - Power & Glory. Read further ahead to know more about season 4 release time, plot, cast and other details about the Danish series.

Borgen season 4 release time, plot, review and other details

Borgen - Power & Glory will premiere on Netflix on June 2, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. Season 4 arrives nine years after the previous season, making it one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix. Season 3 ended with Birgitte Nyborg becoming the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and will focus on the various challenges that come with the new role. The official synopsis of Borgen - Power & Glory on Netflix reads:

''Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis.''

The series received widespread critical acclaim, with most critics praising the show's thematic ambitions, writing, and performances. Several critics also compared it to Aaron Sorkin's iconic political drama, The West Wing, starring Martin Sheen in the lead role. The central character of Birgitte Nyborg also received praise from critics. The show is noted for its portrayal of strong female characters and explores several complex themes, including ambition, the desire for power, and many more.

Borgen explores the ruthlessly ambitious world of politics where the desire for power brings out the best and worst out of people. What's remarkable about the series is that despite its thematic depth and frequent forays into the dark web of politics, it has an overall optimistic tone, similar to Sorkin's utopian vision of America.

Although the first two seasons received highly positive reviews, reactions to the third season were more divisive, with some critics finding the season 3 finale to be overly dramatic and unrealistic. After a gap of nine years, the fourth season is expected to provide a fresh take on Nyborg's life ahead as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Borgen season 4 cast

Apart from the story and themes, the cast of Borgen also received high praise from critics, Sidse Babett Knudsen in particular. Apart from Babett Knudsen, the cast features a number of talented actors in supporting roles including:

Birgitte Hjort Sorensen as Katrine Fønsmark

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard as Asger Holm Kirkegaard

Simon Bennebjerg as Oliver Hjorth

Magnus Millang as Rasmus Gren Lundbæk

Özlem Saglanmark as Narciza Aydin

Creator Adam Price also serves as a co-writer along with Jeppe Gjervig Gram and Tobias Lindholm whilst one of the early founders of Dogme 95, Søren Kragh-Jacobsen and Rumle Hammerich handle directorial responsibilities. The show is produced by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation, known as DR.

You can watch Borgen - Power & Glory on Netflix on June 2, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET.

