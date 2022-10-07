Who was eliminated from Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 2? Surprise double eviction shocks fans

Episode 2 of Hell's Kitchen season 21, titled Just Wingin' It, aired tonight on FOX. After the first round of the show, Ileana was supposed to be eliminated but she convinced judge Gordon Ramsay to let her stay in the competition. The contestants thought no one would be eliminated tonight, but they were proven wrong at the first dinner service of the season.

The blue team had a tough time making dishes and Gordon called Zeus's pasta "salty as f**k scrambled eggs" and taunted him by saying that the great white shark that bit Zeus must have eaten half of his brain.

Their order-taking was slow and the judge became very angry after learning that no one had started cooking for the guests. He tried to motivate them in the storage room, but the team still prepared cold Wellingtons and raw chicken for Gene Simmons. Gordon sent the blue team back into the dorms and asked them to elect two cooks for elimination.

The Blue team nominated Billy and Charlene for elimination. Charlene accepted her mistake while Billy did not do so. Zeus interrupted them and said that he was the one who should be eliminated. Gordon decided to send Charlene and Zeus home, saying:

"Charlene had trouble with her chicken and Zeus was nothing but a chicken."

Hell's Kitchen fans were surprised by the double eviction in the first dinner service itself.

Hell's Kitchen fans react as two chefs get eliminated in the first dinner service itself

Hell's Kitchen fans flooded Twitter as they were left shocked by the latest episode. They felt that both contestants deserved to be eliminated.

What happened on Hell's Kitchen tonight?

Tonight on Hell's Kitchen, 18 chefs were asked to prepare chicken wings in 40 minutes. The best chefs from the team were given the incentive to receive a punishment pass while the weakest member was supposed to be eliminated.

Alex and Alejandro received punishment passes from the blue and red teams respectively. They were asked to taste the rest of the six dishes prepared by their teammates and name the worst ones. Alejandro felt that Dafne's chicken lacked flavor and seasoning while Ileana's dish was poorly executed. Alex gave O'Shay and Billy's name for elimination.

Gordon Ramsay was disappointed by O' Shay's dish because it was raw and spinachy wings. He still decided to send Ileana home because she could not prepare the wings well.

Ileana felt that she deserved another chance to showcase her leadership skills and asked the judge not to send her home. Ramsay gave Ileana another chance to stay in the competition.

The episode description reads:

"Each contestant is challenged to make their best chicken wings; the teams take on their first dinner service of the season."

The teams then prepared their first dinner service with Jojo and Gene Simmons as guests. The red team was frustrated with Ileana's performance and even her partner Alyssa was fighting with her because of her poor performance.

Jay and Christina gave the teams instructions on how to cook for the service and the blue team asked a lot of questions. Gene Simmons dined in the blue kitchen while Jojo was seen waiting in the red team’s kitchen. The red team had some difficulty in the beginning but were able to pull through the challenge. Jojo enjoyed her meal.

Hell's Kitchen airs on Fox every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

