Who is the first in-person chef on Selena + Chef Season 4? Details explored

Selena + Chef returns with its latest installment this August, featuring new celebrity chefs who take on Selena Gomez as their apprentice and teach her how to cook. The format of the show is similar to previous seasons and will have renowned chefs from around the world logging in to give virtual cooking lessons.

However, not all chefs will be on the other side of the screen this time.

In a surprise twist, the show revealed that Season 4 will have Gordon Ramsay joining Gomez for an in-person lesson at her Malibu beach house, which is where the series is being filmed.

While not much is known about Ramsay's appearance this season, the trailer reveals that he will be teaching Gomez one of his "summer favorites" requiring corn, butter and milk (or cream).

Here, we explore more about the show ahead of the Selena + Chef premiere on August 18, at 3 am ET on HBO Max.

How does Gordon Ramsay make an appearance on Selena + Chef Season 4?

Those accustomed to seeing Gordan Ramsay on screen are familiar with his intense, hot-headed persona. Both his cooking skills and his infamous temper enjoy equal popularity among viewers.

This time, however, audiences might encounter a different, more fun side to him as he teaches Gomez one of his summer favorite dishes, in the first in-person cooking lesson on the show.

The trailer reveals that in the run-up to Ramsay's arrival, Gomez gets a note which says:

“Hi Selena, I’m so excited to teach you some of my summer favorites. Go & grab a saucepan, cutting board, knife, 6 ears of corn, butter, milk or cream, a mixing bowl, and a large spoon. Also, there’s a delivery that got a bit delayed. Should be there any second. - Chef”

She then hears the doorbell and is surprised to see Ramsay standing there. The two hug and joke around and when the latter asks Gomez about her cooking skills, she rates herself as a five out of 10.

Ramsay, who was expecting her to rate herself as a seven or eight, is taken aback and exclaims in mock horror.

What to expect from Selena + Chef Season 4?

This season, Selena takes her family and friends to Malibu for the show's filming. Those who grew up watching Disney are in for a delightful surprise, because the new location for the series is the house featured in the popular 2006 sitcom Hannah Montana.

A press release from Warner Media stated:

“Season four will take place at a beach house where Selena will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs. Like in its first three seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.”

Gomez will be given lessons by multiple renowned chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray.

Some of the mouthwatering dishes featured this season include sweet corn and baby carrots with smoked yogurt, Dahi toast with cilantro chutney, and a pesto pasta inside a parmesan cheese wheel.

Season 4 of the series will premiere with the first three episodes on HBO Max on August 18, at 3 am ET. Three more episodes will follow on August 25, and four more on September 1.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal