Selena + Chef Season 4 guest list: Who are joining Selena Gomez in the Hannah Montana house?

Selena Gomez is back with her hit quarantine cooking series Selena + Chef, and we can't keep calm.

Season 4 of the show will premiere on August 18 at 03:01 am ET on HBO Max, with the first with three episodes. The season was filmed at the same Malibu beach house where Miley Cyrus shot the first three seasons of Hannah Montana.

The series will feature Selena learning many innovative dishes from world-renowned chefs on video calls. The 10 chefs appearing on Selena + Chef Season 4 are Adrienne Cheatham, DeVonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay (appearing as the show's first in-house chef), Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, and Rachael Ray.

More about the chefs appearing on Selena + Chef Season 4

Adrienne Cheatham

Adrienne Cheatham joined the culinary world at a very young age as she would help her mother, who used to manage kitchens and dining rooms in Chicago, with food-related errands after finishing her homework. Due to her parents' insistence, she went to Florida A&M University in Tallahassee and received a degree in business and journalism before becoming a cook.

After graduating, Adrienne started to work as a line cook at a restaurant in Orlando. She soon moved to New York City and worked as a bartender at night. She used to work for free for many chefs in the city and also joined the Institute of Culinary Education. She then worked for eight years at Le Bernardin and appeared in Season 15 of Top Chef, eventually coming second in the competition.

DeVonn Francis

Chef DeVonn Francis has a bachelor's degree in Art Studies from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art. The 29-year-old chef comes from a Jamaican family. His father was an immigrant, and Devonn has embraced his roots in his culinary work. He is the founding director of Yardy World and currently works as the Food Media Director for the Food Education Fund.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is a very popular British chef and TV personality. His group of restaurants has won 16 Michelin stars since its foundation in 1997. He has appeared in many shows like Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, Hell's Kitchen, and MasterChef.

Kristen Kish

Kristen Kish is the winner of Top Chef Season 10 and has appeared in many TV shows like 36 Hours, Fast Foodies, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, etc. She owns a restaurant called Arlo Grey in Austin, Texas. Kish also worked as a model in high school and was even associated with the ELITE modeling agency when she was 18.

Ludo Lefebvre

Chef Ludo Lefebvre trained in France for 12 years before coming to Los Angeles and winning the Mobil Travel Guide Five Star Award twice. He inspired many pop-up restaurants in the area and became known as 'the pop-up king.'

The Selena + Chef celebrity chef has learned cooking from many great chefs, including Alain Passard, Marc Meneau, Pierre Gagnaire, and Guy Martin. He has written two cookbooks and has appeared in the ABC cooking competition The Taste. He is also the founder of Trois Mec, a popular LA restaurant.

Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson is a popular Canada-based chef. He currently runs Matty's Patty's Burger Club and Prime Seafood Palace. He has also appeared in many TV shows like Dead Set on Life, It's Suppertime, and The Bear.

Nick DiGiovanni

26-year-old Nick DiGiovanni was inspired by his grandmother and great-grandmother's Persian-Italian dishes as a child and took upon the profession. The Selena + Chef guest chef graduated from Harvard Business School, where he formed his own concentration called Food and Climate.

He was the youngest finalist on MasterChef and came third in the competition when he was just 21 years old. He is known for his cooking-related YouTube videos.

Paola Velez

Paola Velez is the co-founder of Bakers Against Racism and Doña Dona. She studied under Jacques Torres and Christina Tosi. She has also served at the Maydan as an executive pastry chef.

Priya Krishna

Priya Krishna is a YouTuber and food reporter. The Selena + Chef guest chef has written many cookbooks and has worked for the Bon Appétit YouTube channel. She currently works for The New York Times.

Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray is a famous American cook and television personality. She is known for her daily talk program Rachael Ray. She has written many cookbooks and won two Emmys for her talk show.

Tune into HBO Max on August 18 to see Selena + Chef.

