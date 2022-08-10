What time will MasterChef Season 12 Episode 11 air on FOX? Guest judge, release date, challenge and more

MasterChef has become a sensation that viewers have come to love and enjoy. Ever since its revival in 2005, the franchise has expanded its kitchen across the world with multiple regional shows such as MasterChef Australia and India.

The competitive cooking series is currently on air with Season 12 and has a unique set of contestants. Instead of home cooks, the show brought back 20 All-Star cooks who have previously competed in this culinary race. Those competing include contestants from MasterChef Junior competing as adults.

Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich return as the main judges in Season 12 with multiple guest judges throughout the season.

10 episodes of the show have aired so far, and episode 11 is set to air on Wednesday, August 10 at 8 pm ET on Fox.

The upcoming episode of MasterChef will feature season 3 champion Cristine Ha as she puts together a special winner’s Mystery Box for the remaining contestants.

Who is Christine Ha the guest judge on MasterChef season 12 episode 11?

Author and chef Cristine Ha will join judges Gordan Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich in the kitchen on the latest episode, which will air on August 10.

The chef won Season 3 of the franchise and since then, she has gone on to open multiple well-known restaurants.

Her first restaurant, The Blind Goat, was a semi-finalist for the 2020 Best Restaurants in America by the James Beard Foundation. Her second restaurant, Xin Chao, was also named one of the James Beard Award 2022 finalists and she was nominated for Best Chef.

Her first cookbook, Recipes from My Home Kitchen, was a New York best-seller. She has been an inspiration in more than one way for cooks all around the world. Just as she was starting to discover her love for cooking, she gradually began losing her eyesight at the age of 20, due to neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.

Owing to her vision impairment, her cooking journey was a little unique - her vision decreased and every day was a new experience for her. She had to increasingly rely on her sense of smell, touch, and sound along with her intuition as a chef.

In 2012, while pursuing her master’s degree in creative writing at the University of Houston, she got an opportunity to audition for the show. Her roots and the memories of her late mother helped her wow the judges and win the show.

By the age of 28, she had lost her vision completely. However, that didn’t stop her from chasing her dream, as her victory took her around the world, she learnt braille and used a walking cane to assist her.

Other judges on the show include Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich. Ramsay, who is the show's co-creator, and Bastianich were both regular judges on the show from seasons 1 through 5. From season 6 through 8, pastry chef Christina Tosi stepped in for Bastianich before he returned in season 9.

Aaron Sanchez first featured on MasterChef as a guest judge and has been a regular judge since season eight.

When will MasterChef Season 12 Episode 11 air?

Christine Ha is set to return to the show as a guest judge on Episode 11, Winner’s Mystery Box which will air on August 10 at 8 pm ET on Fox TV.

Tune in to find out which All-Star will impress Cristine Ha and the judges this Wednesday.

What is the Winner’s Mystery Box challenge?

Usually, during a Mystery Box challenge, contestants must pick one or more ingredients from the Mystery Box to feature as the main aspect of the dish. However, it is season 12 and contestants must bring their A-Game to the season.

The synopsis of the episode read:

The remaining chefs are challenged with a "Winner's Mystery Box," curated by the Season 3 champion, Christine Ha. The contestants are tasked with creating a Michelin-starred Vietnamese dish, but there's a catch—they must use every ingredient given to them.

The contestants must use every ingredient present in the Mystery Box to create a Vietnamese dish to impress the judges to save themselves from being at the bottom.

At the end of the episode, the Top 12 will be revealed.

What happened last week on MasterChef

Last week, the top 14 had to divide themselves into 2 teams, Red and Blue, and had to feed 100 cowboys and cowgirls in Horse Town USA. Even though this wasn’t the contestants' first ever rodeo, one team struggled more than the other.

Ultimately, the red team won, leading contestants from the blue team into the elimination challenge. Due to her lack of leadership qualities, Shelly was eliminated.

Watch the latest episode of MasterChef on August 10 only on Fox.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave