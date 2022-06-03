"This is hilarious": MasterChef Junior fans are amused by young chefs bossing around clueless WWE stars

As three MasterChef Junior chefs reached one step closer to the finale, they encountered an unexpected challenge, pushing them to prepare a platter with some of the most popular WWE stars. The winning chef, Liya, won a ticket for a WWE match.

MasterChef Junior chefs were asked to prepare a platter with their WWE cooking partners in a 'tag cooking match.'The Miz was paired with Ivy Childs. Dolph Ziggler and Molly became a team together. Natalya and Liya prepared a dish together. Texas citizens Ember Moon and Grayson were a part of one team.

The young chefs were irritated by the adult WWE stars who could not perform simple cooking tasks. The Miz confessed that he could only microwave food and not make it. Dolph Ziggler was oblivious to which sauce he was using.

MasterChef Junior fans found it hilarious as the young ones were bossing the big stars.

Lily @3Lil_Birdies I so needed a good laugh. This is hilarious #MasterChefJunior I so needed a good laugh. This is hilarious #MasterChefJunior https://t.co/ugVQ6tirjH

MasterChef Junior fans react as WWE stars help top four quarter-finalists prepare a platter

Story continues below ad

The top four quarter-finalists on MasterChef Junior were asked to prepare a platter with WWE stars. As the young chefs were paired with The Miz, Ember Moon, Natalya, and Dolph Ziggler, fans found it amusing how clueless the stars were about cooking and how the young chefs ordered them in a 'tag cooking competition.'

Only one contestant was allowed on the counter at a time, with judges calling in the time when the partners would switch.

Story continues below ad

Dolph Ziggler didn't even know what sauce he had used. The Miz commented that no one bossed him around like the young cook Ivy. Ivy smirked when she heard The Miz say that they would win and gave a passive-aggressive response by saying, "Sure." Natalya dropped a tray of popovers on the floor.

Liya and Nataliya won the challenge, and Liya won a ticket for a WWE fight. MasterChef Junior fans flooded the internet with funny jokes about the entire incident, and some even praised the young ones for being able to cook their dishes despite the lack of skills in their cooking partners.

Story continues below ad

Davante @PettySupreme I would not want to be ivy! #MasterChefJunior I would not want to be ivy! #MasterChefJunior

Chelle @ChelleJReigns #MasterChefJunior These poor babies and their tag team partners. These poor babies and their tag team partners. 😭 #MasterChefJunior

Story continues below ad

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 #masterchefjunior He has an 8 year old bossing him around He has an 8 year old bossing him around 😂 #masterchefjunior

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18



....what did you think you were signing up for? Genuine question. "This isn't what I signed up for."....what did you think you were signing up for? Genuine question. #MasterChefJunior "This isn't what I signed up for."....what did you think you were signing up for? Genuine question. #MasterChefJunior

Story continues below ad

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 #masterchefjunior She doesn't know how to turn the oven on She doesn't know how to turn the oven on 😂 #masterchefjunior

Story continues below ad

What happened on MasterChef Junior tonight?

Tonight on MasterChef Junior, WWE stars helped the cooks prepare a platter. The Miz and Ivy's Lobster rolls were very salty, and Ivy blamed The Miz for the mistake. The judges did like their chicken lollipops. Ember and Grayson's meatball sauce was dense. The judges also commented that the beef needed a better sear, but the chicken lollipops were spot on with their nice crisp and good flavors.

Story continues below ad

Liya won the challenge.

The episode description for the same read,

"The four remaining junior chefs pair up with WWE Superstars, who are much more comfortable in the ring. The winning junior receives tickets to a WWE match. In the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay's signature dishes."

To reach the top three, the young chefs were challenged to replicate 'Truffled Egg Yolk Ravioli,' a Michelin star dish by Gordon Ramsay. They were asked to follow the recipe in live time and received 60 more seconds than Gordon to finish the dish. Ivy faced difficulties throughout the challenge and lagged.

Molly’s dish had no sauce, but the egg yolk was cooked well. The seasoning was good, but the pasta needed to be cooked more. Liya’s dish was compelling. Ivy’s pasta was well-done.

Molly was eliminated from the show tonight, leaving the finale race. Ivy, Liya, and Ember are the top three semi-finalists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far