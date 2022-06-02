"I definitely remember that damn bow": MasterChef fans get emotional as the junior editions' chefs come back as grownups

MasterChef contestants never miss the mark. Tonight, on the second episode of the show’s 12th season, eight contestants could clear the second round of auditions. Three cooks from MasterChef Junior came back to win the trophy, but only two were able to impress the judges with their dishes and were able to join the show.

MasterChef Junior contestants Tae-Ho Ahn, Shayne Wells and Dara Yu competed tonight to get the white apron. Tae-Ho's Sleepy Beef failed to impress the judges. The judges panel liked Shayne's Cajun Rissoto and Dara's Chinese style, and they were able to get into the race of MasterChef.

But fans were much more concerned about the young cooks coming back as grownups after appearing on MasterChef Junior. Tae, Shayne, and Dara were last seen on the show when they were only 12, 13, and 12.

Fans got emotional when they saw the chefs come back, now as competitive grownups, and remembered the times when they were young amateur cooks.

Tonight, Tae-Ho Ahn, Shayne Wells and Dara Yu returned to the MasterChef kitchen. Tae-Ho served the judges Sleeping Beef New York Strip with Pasta Blankets and Sugar Snap Peas in Yuzu Dashi Sauce. Judges commented that the steak was undercooked. However, they liked the pasta.

Shayne prepared Cajun Risotto with Blackened Catfish and Cajun Cream Sauce. Gordon Ramsay confessed that his risotto was better than his Risotto when he was Shayne's age.

Dara served Chinese Style Steamed Cod with Stuffed Bok Choy and Seasoned Dashi Broth, which the judges found visually beautiful. Judge Joe called her dish "electric."

Dara and Shayne got selected for the show. MasterChef fans got emotional seeing the young kids come back as competitive adults and well-trained cooks.

About MasterChef Junior contestants who got selected on the show tonight

Dara Yu

Dara Yu started to cook when she was just 7-year-old after getting inspired by her mother and grandmother’s cooking. She was one of the runner ups of MasterChef Junior Season 1 in 2013. 12-year-old Dara was just 12 when she appeared on the show as the first Asian-American chef of MasterChef and was known for her red bow, which led to her being famously known as 'Dara the Bow Girl'.

She started her own YouTube channel in 2014 with the same name, where she regularly posted cooking videos. She has been associated with Girls’ Life Magazine and The Hershey Company. She worked as a pastry cook at Dominique Ansel Bakery in Los Angeles in 2017.

Dara graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2021 and received high honors in Baking and Pastry Arts Associates program. She then worked as a part-time chef instructor at The Gourmandise School of Sweets & Savories of Santa Monica.

OShe has also worked at Apple Pie Bakery and NYC Food and Wine.

Shayne Wells

Shayne appeared on the show's junior edition in Season 5 and was the third runner-up at the time, sharing the position with Adam Wadhwani. Shayne, popularly known as Shayne the train, is now 19-years old.

Shayne began cooking at a young age, combining the unique ’Texas’ flavor to recipes available on different websites. He later appeared on Be Our Chef with his family and worked in a restaurant in Texas called Fu Muchang.

What happened on MasterChef tonight?

The chefs that were able to get the white aprons tonight and join the race for Back to Win are:

Willie Mike

Tommy Walton

Michael Silverstein

Cate Meade

Stephen Lee

Bowen Li

Dara Yu

Shayne Wells

Tonight, 15 contestants competed to win back the white apron but only eight were able to impress the judges with their dishes and move onto the next round. The contestants were asked to prepare any dish in 45 minutes.

Firstly, the judges called upon the four cooks who ended up in the 7th position of the season they appeared on: Derrick Prince, Willie Mike, Tommy Walton and Micah Yaroch. Willie’s Cajun Poached Halibut and Tommy’s Fried Quail, or as he called it Quail in a Nest, impressed the judges and they were able to clear the audition.

The judges then called upon Cate Meade and Daniel Pontes-Macedo from Season 8 and Sarah Faherty and Michael Silverstein from Season 10. Michael’s Smoked Filet Mignon and Cate’s Mushroom rubbed Venison Loin with Pommes puree impressed the judges as the cooks cleared the audition round.

The competition was tense in this round as judges were also impressed by, but chose not to select, Danny’s Prosciutto Wrapped Cod and Sarah’s Crispy skinned duck breast.

The judges then called Brien O’ Brien, Mike Newton, Bowen Li and Stephen Lee to prepare a meal in 45 minutes.

Bowen’s Filet Mignon Pot Stickers with Thai Chile Finger Lime Vinegar Sauce and Stephen’s “as said by judge Joe psychedelic” rendition of Rabbit & Donuts with Sautéed Dandelion Greens and Cactus Berry Salsa impressed the judges as the two cooks advanced to the next round.

Tae-Ho Ahn, Shayne Wells and Dara Yu from the show's junior edition competed against each other. Dara and Shayne advanced onto the next round.

MasterChef airs on Fox every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings.

