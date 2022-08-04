"Shelly was robbed": Fans upset over judge's decision to eliminate the MasterChef contestant in Episode 10

Fox's MasterChef returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, and it was nothing less than tempting. This week, the Top 14 contestants battled against each other in their second team challenge. The two chefs who were at the bottom last week, Shelly and Bri, were made captains this week. It was their chance at redemption.

Antisocialchef @antisocialchef1 Shelly was robbed today! There were people on the blue team that screwed up worse than her but they didn’t have the balls to send home a real frontrunner so she was the scapegoat. I swear being a team captain is so unfair this season #MasterChef Shelly was robbed today! There were people on the blue team that screwed up worse than her but they didn’t have the balls to send home a real frontrunner so she was the scapegoat. I swear being a team captain is so unfair this season #MasterChef

Sadly, only one team could emerge victorious, while the other faced elimination. Episode 10 of MasterChef Season 12, titled Cooking for Horse Town U.S.A., featured the Top 14 contestants cooking for around 100 cowboys and cowgirls. The two teams were tasked with creating the best steak dinner and the perfect sides.

The guests would then vote for their favorite team. Though the red team faced minor challenges, the blue team found it difficult to keep it all together. Judge Gordon Ramsay had to intervene to help them.

See you next week for an all-new We're so sad to see @ShellyFlash go, we'll miss you!See you next week for an all-new #MasterChef We're so sad to see @ShellyFlash go, we'll miss you! 😭See you next week for an all-new #MasterChef. https://t.co/iGUb1yubid

Ultimately, the red team unanimously won the challenge, which left the blue team in danger. After a lot of deliberation, the judges decided to eliminate Shelly. Many factors were considered before they finalized their decision, however, the main flaw was her leadership qualities.

The blue team chose to serve New York Strip Steak with Compound Butter, BBQ Beans, Baked Brussels Sprouts, and Slaw. Right off the bat, Shelly faced a disagreement with her teammate Christian when they had to serve the judges a plate to taste. Although she wanted to ensure the steak was cooked properly, Christian found it disrespectful and raised his voice at her.

Apart from that, she also didn't direct her team in the right way and didn't trust them wholly. For instance, Willie was in charge of the Barbeque Beans, and Shelly wanted to add more sugar to it, despite Willie claiming it was perfect. Chef Ramsay had to intervene and taste it. He tasted it and shared that it would become a sweet sauce if they added more sugar.

There were also other tiny mishaps happening within the team. Through all this, Shelly was unable to handle her team. When it came to deciding on who to eliminate, the judges chose Shelly because of her lack of voice.

Their overall challenge this week wasn't an easy one. But Shelly made a mistake by not picking a suitable dish. Apart from that, she also failed to pick the right team members. Her selection process was based on their previous team challenge. She wanted to choose the same team, but sadly that didn't work out for her.

Fans who watched the episode were upset with the judge's decision to eliminate her.

Fans criticize the judge's decision to eliminate Shelly from MasterChef Season 12, Episode 10

Taking to Twitter, disheartened fans shared that there were other contestants from the blue team that performed worse than Shelly and deserved to be eliminated.

lyssa @lyssalikes While I’m happy some of my favs were safe from the blue team, I disagree with Shelly going home tbh. There were definitely people on the team who didn’t really do anything that could’ve gone. Oh well happy she grew on me this season at least. #MasterChef While I’m happy some of my favs were safe from the blue team, I disagree with Shelly going home tbh. There were definitely people on the team who didn’t really do anything that could’ve gone. Oh well happy she grew on me this season at least. #MasterChef

#MasterChef ngl, i’m gonna miss shelly 🥹 i loved her personality throughout the season though. ngl, i’m gonna miss shelly 🥹 i loved her personality throughout the season though.#MasterChef

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 But that was a surprise that Shelly went home cuz I wasn't sure who it would be #Masterchef But that was a surprise that Shelly went home cuz I wasn't sure who it would be #Masterchef

I really thought Brandi was being eliminated tonight. Wheww



This episode was stressful Damn Shelly went homeI really thought Brandi was being eliminated tonight. WhewwThis episode was stressful #MasterChef Damn Shelly went home I really thought Brandi was being eliminated tonight. WhewwThis episode was stressful #MasterChef https://t.co/IVPrHvewMB

Dang, sad to see Shelly go home, but it was kinda expected. Dang, sad to see Shelly go home, but it was kinda expected. #MasterChef Dang, sad to see Shelly go home, but it was kinda expected.

Kat @637KatRo Shelly got robbed... The compound butter was a problem from the start shanika should have gone home #MasterChef Shelly got robbed... The compound butter was a problem from the start shanika should have gone home #MasterChef

Whataday😳 @Whatada15315194 #masterchef Damn not Shelly of all ppl smdh and sad #masterchef Damn not Shelly of all ppl smdh and sad 😢

lєαh @flutzafana They should’ve let them have a cook off or something I honestly don’t think that mess was Shelly’s fault #masterchef They should’ve let them have a cook off or something I honestly don’t think that mess was Shelly’s fault #masterchef

Next week when MasterChef returns, the contestants will face off in the season's first-ever Mystery Box challenge. One contestant will receive immunity from the following week's challenge. The one contestant with the worst dish will face elimination.

MasterChef airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

