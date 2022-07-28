"Yep! I figured": Why are MasterChef fans claiming they predicted Tommy would get eliminated in Episode 9?

Fox's MasterChef Season 12 returned for an all-new luscious episode on Wednesday night. This week, the Top 15 contestants returned to the kitchen for another unique challenge. Titled Bake to Win, the chefs had to choose one mouth-watering dessert from a number of difficult desserts and replicate them perfectly.

The judges revealed that the contestant with the least impressive dish would be eliminated. Sadly, the MasterChef contestant to head home this week was Tommy. Though he is known for his many impeccable dishes, this week the challenge got the better of him, after he made one too many mistakes during his cooking.

Though it was upsetting to see him go, fans on social media claimed that they knew it was Tommy who would end up getting eliminated.

Chelle @ChelleJey Yep! I figured it would be Tommy's time to go. #MasterChef Yep! I figured it would be Tommy's time to go. #MasterChef

Last week's immunity pin winner, Christian had the advantage of choosing the order in which the MasterChef contestants would pick the desserts. He chose Tommy Walton to go third. While there were various desserts to choose from, Tommy decided to go with the Lemon Meringue Tart.

Tommy revealed that he chose the tart because it was his husband's favorite dessert and hence he knew what it was supposed to look as well as taste like. Little did he realise then that he would face a major challenge that would land him in the bottom three.

Why do fans think that Tommy Walton's elimination from MasterChef, Episode 9 was predictable?

While Tommy chose quite an easy dessert compared to most other chefs during this week's challenge, he made careless errors which cost him his spot in the competition.

Although the MasterChef contestant started off on the right foot by making his tart shell and setting it aside to chill, he made a negligent mistake by putting it inside the blast chiller instead of the refrigerator. Prior to him realizing his mistake, judge Gordon Ramsay told Tommy to ensure that he replicated the tart to perfection.

Watching time run by, and his tart shell still not in the oven, chef Ramsay urged the contestant to hurry up. When he walked over to Tommy's counter, he saw the MasterChef contestant struggling with the tart shell, which was crumbling.

Tommy revealed that he had put the shell inside the blast chiller which caused it to freeze and that he wasn't able to fit it into the mold perfectly. Chef Ramsay advised Tommy to knead the dough again and then place it in the mold but Tommy wouldn't listen.

He continued to force the dough into the mold which caused it to crack and crumble. With barely any time left, Tommy managed to put his tart shell in the oven. But that wasn't the only issue he faced.

See you next week for an all-new We're going to miss you so much, @Tommy__Walton ! Keep shining.See you next week for an all-new #MasterChef We're going to miss you so much, @Tommy__Walton! Keep shining. ✨ See you next week for an all-new #MasterChef. https://t.co/CYPpsovwuW

With barely any time in his hands, he wasn't able to focus on his lemon meringue either. It turned out to be too runny. The pastry shell also didn't cook. This landed Tommy a spot in the bottom three.

Both Ramsay and Joe pointed out that the pastry was completely raw, and the meringue wasn't placed correctly in the tart either. With too many mistakes on his plate, the judges decided to eliminate Tommy from the competition.

Fans claim they knew Tommy would be the one getting eliminated this week in MasterChef

Witnessing Tommy make way too many errors had fans claiming that they predicted he would be the one getting eliminated this week. Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Tommy knew what he was doing, but was in a hurry.

David Lartey @DLartey94 Aww man. Tommy knew what he was doing, but it seems he was in a big rush and forgot to slow down. #MasterChef Aww man. Tommy knew what he was doing, but it seems he was in a big rush and forgot to slow down. #MasterChef

Derek @gayelitist #MasterChef Omg Tommy is a mess Omg Tommy is a mess 😭😭 #MasterChef

Olive  @Theolivepit04



Congrats to Michael, Amanda, and Dara for being in the top 3! 🦀

#MasterChef Welp, Tommy got eliminated. Honestly, I saw it coming. Bri and Shelly has better step it up next time.Congrats to Michael, Amanda, and Dara for being in the top 3! 🦀 Welp, Tommy got eliminated. Honestly, I saw it coming. Bri and Shelly has better step it up next time. 👀Congrats to Michael, Amanda, and Dara for being in the top 3! 🦀#MasterChef

Andy the Awesome @andyawe14 I knew the way they focused on Tommy the whole episode he was going home. I hate we didn't get to see more of him. He's such a character and so funny #masterchef I knew the way they focused on Tommy the whole episode he was going home. I hate we didn't get to see more of him. He's such a character and so funny #masterchef

Michelle @istolethecatspj To nobody's surprise Tommy is going home #MasterChef To nobody's surprise Tommy is going home #MasterChef

Brianna @BriMarie216_ Bye Tommy…should’ve been gone a long time ago in my opinion. #MasterChef Bye Tommy…should’ve been gone a long time ago in my opinion. #MasterChef

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 #MasterChef I knew Tommy was going the moment he wasn't listening to the judges I knew Tommy was going the moment he wasn't listening to the judges 😬 #MasterChef

MasterChef airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

