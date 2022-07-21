"This could backfire": Fans are worried about Bowen's dish as he starts to fall apart in MasterChef Episode 8

Fox's MasterChef Season 12 aired an all-new episode on Wednesday night. This week, the contestants did a bit of globetrotting with their dishes as they faced a unique challenge that required them to prepare a Southern fusion dish inspired by different countries. One of the contestants who had trouble with their dish was Bowen. He had to prepare a fusion dish inspired by Israel, but things started to fall apart midway.

Monique @calhoun_monique Bowen doing too many things in tonight episode. This could backfire on him. #MasterChef Bowen doing too many things in tonight episode. This could backfire on him. #MasterChef

Bowen decided to make a herb sauce with Mediterranean flavors along with lamb and Southern-inspired grits. He added that he was going to focus on the flavors and the lamb because it was the main protein he was showcasing. However, Gordon Ramsay was worried for the MasterChef contestant, since he only had 35 minutes left and still didn't have his lamb in the oven.

When Ramsay told the other judges about Bowen's dish, they were worried that he had not included any of the obvious Israeli ingredients. Ramsay claimed that the contestant was "all over the place."

MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX



See you next week — same time, same kitchen. This isn't the end for @ShayneChef See you next week — same time, same kitchen. #MasterChef This isn't the end for @ShayneChef. 😢See you next week — same time, same kitchen. #MasterChef https://t.co/u7Dr2yqQiX

The 29-year-old MasterChef contestant was equally worried about his dish and claimed that he was nervous. With 27 minutes left on the clock, Bowen had still not taken his lamb out of the oven. The judges stated that the lamb needed to rest before it was plated for the best result.

Bowen let his nerves get the best of him as he was worried, and this caused him to fall apart while cooking. He added that if the dish didn't work out, he could end up being the contestant leaving the MasterChef kitchen this week.

Fans who watched the episode were equally worried about Bowen and took to social media claiming that if he didn't get his dish together, he could find himself in a difficult situation.

Fans were concerned about Bowen's dish on MasterChef Season 12 Episode 8

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were worried about Bowen. Some also added that he would likely be among the three bottom contestants of the challenge.

Robert @rcavery81 #masterchef Bowen is all over the place Bowen is all over the place 😳 #masterchef

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 I feel like Bowen and Bri are in trouble #MasterChef I feel like Bowen and Bri are in trouble #MasterChef

lєαh @flutzafana Bowen Bri and Shayne might be tonight’s bottom three #masterchef Bowen Bri and Shayne might be tonight’s bottom three #masterchef

dramabananna @dramabananna Praying for the Gods to protect our Bowen so he can still be in those kitchens with Shanika #MasterChef Praying for the Gods to protect our Bowen so he can still be in those kitchens with Shanika #MasterChef https://t.co/BEr7LKAkPh

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 I hope Bowen can get his dish together #Masterchef I hope Bowen can get his dish together #Masterchef

Here's more information on what happened this week in MasterChef Episode 8 Season 12

As predicted, Bowen was the first contestant to join the bottom three. Although he managed to get his dish together on the plate, it all boiled down to how the lamb was cooked.

After simply looking at the dish, the judges claimed that the lamb was a disaster. Ramsay added that even though the lamb was cooked nicely, the dish was poorly executed. He said:

"When you start focusing on the garnish and ignore the protein, I think this is more of a confusion than fusion."

Guest judge Tiffany Derry shared that Bowen's dish lacked some inconsistency across the board. Aaron added that despite everything, his sauce turned out good. However, this wasn't enough to save him from elimination.

Bowen was joined by Shayne and Bri in the bottom three. After tasting their dishes, the judges took some time to deliberate. They arrived at a mutual decision and revealed that the contestant getting eliminated this week was Shayne.

MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX



See you next week — same time, same kitchen. This isn't the end for @ShayneChef See you next week — same time, same kitchen. #MasterChef This isn't the end for @ShayneChef. 😢See you next week — same time, same kitchen. #MasterChef https://t.co/u7Dr2yqQiX

MasterChef airs every Wednesday night at 8:00 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far