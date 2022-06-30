Create
"He’s too damn bossy": Fans slam Christian for his leadership style in MasterChef Season 12, Episode 6

Christian Green of Masterchef Season 12 (Image via Instagram/@chefchristian_fft)
Rachel Windsor
Modified Jun 30, 2022 07:24 AM IST

MasterChef Season 12 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night.

Titled Back to Win: Feeding the U.S. Coast Guard, the episode saw Christian Green landing in hot soup as the captain of the blue team. Many viewers found he had no leadership skills and claimed he was being bossy toward his team members.

Christian is not the proper person to lead a team..he’s too damn bossy #MasterChef #Masterchefbacktowin https://t.co/K2HC2TDJDN

Episode 6 of MasterChef saw the contestants taking part in their first team challenge of the season. Each team had to prepare a feast for 100 US coast guards.

Christian was chosen as the captain of the blue team, while Alejandro was picked to lead the red team.

Fans condemned Christian for being too bossy towards his team in MasterChef Season 12, Episode 6

In the episode, Christian seemed to yell at his team members throughout the challenge, despite the fact that communication was crucial to leading them to victory.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to slam Christian for his behavior. Some even said he was being a dictator. Others thought he was bossy and wasn't the right person to handle the team.

#MasterChef I don’t like how bossy Christian was to his team ordering them what to do instead of listening to their opinions. It’s a team!
Wtf is Christian doing besides being bossy #Masterchef https://t.co/jxzzTxvfg0
Christian seems bossy 🥴 #MasterChef
I blame Christian if that team loses #Masterchef
Christian is not good leader. Just terrible on all cylinders #MasterChef
people like Christian absolutely suck to work with or be around! #MasterChef 🔪
christian is not good at this at all! who does he think he is, the mr north korean man 🙄 #masterchef
Who died and made Christian head chef. He doing the most #MasterChef
I'm going to need Christian to take it down to a 4.@MASTERCHEFonFOX #MasterChef https://t.co/s3oXukwzYT
All Christian is doing is yelling at people. He not even doing anything 😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐 #MasterChef
Christian left from a man of few words to a complete dictator. #MasterChef https://t.co/IPbj6XFDUD
Christian’s leadership style is… #MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX https://t.co/K69n40fCFQ
This isn’t good leadership by Christian. Too aggressive #MasterChef
Christian bring a dictator. He doesn't want to listen to the teams suggestions #MasterChef
Christian being a dictator oof #masterchef

More details on what happened this week in MasterChef Season 12, Episode 6

As mentioned earlier, Christian was unable to keep his cool throughout the challenge and was struggling to communicate with his team members.

Blue team member Derrick thought his captain was being too loud. During his confessional, he said:

"I know he can back up his cooking, but this is not how you manage a team."

At one point in the episode, Derrick walked up to Christian and told him to calm down and not scare the rest of his team. He also told him to talk to them like they were equals. However, Christian didn't listen. Eventually, other team members also called him out for yelling at them.

Unfortunately for the blue team, Christian's lack of leadership skills wasn't the only problem they had to face.

When the team members boiled potatoes for a mash, Christian added cold water to them, and this ended up keeping them raw. Although their main dish was ready, their side wasn't available because it was raw. As a result, the blue team didn't have their dish ready even after the coast guards arrived.

Judge Gordon Ramsay told the blue team to hurry up and prepare their mashed potatoes because they had the fish sitting out and getting cold.

While the blue team battled a bossy captain, the red team faced issues of their own. Ramsay noticed that a plate of six steaks fell on the ground. However, the team just picked them up and put them back on the grill.

.@Christian_FFT_5 is about to get lost in the sauce. 😵‍💫 #MasterChef https://t.co/GCO7PgAUaF
As a result, Ramsay questioned Alejandro, who was the team captain. Alejandro shockingly told the judge that the bacteria from the ground would die in the heat.

Taken aback by his response, Ramsay eliminated Alejandro and told the red team to pick a new captain for the rest of the challenge.

MasterChef airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

