"He’s too damn bossy": Fans slam Christian for his leadership style in MasterChef Season 12, Episode 6

MasterChef Season 12 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night.

Titled Back to Win: Feeding the U.S. Coast Guard, the episode saw Christian Green landing in hot soup as the captain of the blue team. Many viewers found he had no leadership skills and claimed he was being bossy toward his team members.

Silky @SilkyIsVeryBusy #Masterchefbacktowin Christian is not the proper person to lead a team..he's too damn bossy #MasterChef

Episode 6 of MasterChef saw the contestants taking part in their first team challenge of the season. Each team had to prepare a feast for 100 US coast guards.

Christian was chosen as the captain of the blue team, while Alejandro was picked to lead the red team.

In the episode, Christian seemed to yell at his team members throughout the challenge, despite the fact that communication was crucial to leading them to victory.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to slam Christian for his behavior. Some even said he was being a dictator. Others thought he was bossy and wasn't the right person to handle the team.

Virgo ♍️☀️ Pisces Moon🤱🏾 @naeluv88 #MasterChef I don't like how bossy Christian was to his team ordering them what to do instead of listening to their opinions. It's a team!

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 I blame Christian if that team loses #Masterchef

Ian ✌🏾 @GRoddy3x Christian is not good leader. Just terrible on all cylinders #MasterChef

Sportsman Nate @foursticks_nate people like Christian absolutely suck to work with or be around! #MasterChef

cristina yang @_petagayle christian is not good at this at all! who does he think he is, the mr north korean man 🙄 #masterchef

𝑚𝑠𝑙𝑎𝑦𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑎 ♏️ @laylissa Who died and made Christian head chef. He doing the most #MasterChef

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick @MASTERCHEFonFOX #MasterChef I'm going to need Christian to take it down to a 4.

Miss Underhood 🥷🏽 @GlitterNGold64 #MasterChef All Christian is doing is yelling at people. He not even doing anything 😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐

🖤🇯🇲♥ @Yaardiegurl Christian left from a man of few words to a complete dictator. #MasterChef

MARSAL 🌙 @squishy_fischl Christian bring a dictator. He doesn't want to listen to the teams suggestions #MasterChef

More details on what happened this week in MasterChef Season 12, Episode 6

As mentioned earlier, Christian was unable to keep his cool throughout the challenge and was struggling to communicate with his team members.

Blue team member Derrick thought his captain was being too loud. During his confessional, he said:

"I know he can back up his cooking, but this is not how you manage a team."

At one point in the episode, Derrick walked up to Christian and told him to calm down and not scare the rest of his team. He also told him to talk to them like they were equals. However, Christian didn't listen. Eventually, other team members also called him out for yelling at them.

Unfortunately for the blue team, Christian's lack of leadership skills wasn't the only problem they had to face.

When the team members boiled potatoes for a mash, Christian added cold water to them, and this ended up keeping them raw. Although their main dish was ready, their side wasn't available because it was raw. As a result, the blue team didn't have their dish ready even after the coast guards arrived.

Judge Gordon Ramsay told the blue team to hurry up and prepare their mashed potatoes because they had the fish sitting out and getting cold.

While the blue team battled a bossy captain, the red team faced issues of their own. Ramsay noticed that a plate of six steaks fell on the ground. However, the team just picked them up and put them back on the grill.

As a result, Ramsay questioned Alejandro, who was the team captain. Alejandro shockingly told the judge that the bacteria from the ground would die in the heat.

Taken aback by his response, Ramsay eliminated Alejandro and told the red team to pick a new captain for the rest of the challenge.

MasterChef airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

