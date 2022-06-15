What time will MasterChef Season 12 Episode 4 air? First elimination challenge, release date and more details explored

MasterChef: Back to Win Episode 4 is all set to air at 8/7c on Fox on June 15, 2022. The new episode will be a redemption round for all 20 chefs as they will be cooking the dish that had sent them home in earlier seasons of MasterChef.

The chefs will once again be given a chance to create a better version of their elimination dish to move ahead in the latest season. Those who will fail to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Aarón Sánchez will be eliminated from the iconic cooking show.

All about MasterChef season 12 Episode 4

Episode 4 of MasterChef season 12 will air on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The official synopsis of the episode, titled Dish That Sent You Home, reads:

“All 20 chefs must cook something inspired by the dish that originally sent them home in the first elimination round of the season. The chef that recreates their elimination dish in the most elevated, refined, and skillful way wins immunity.”

This will be the first elimination challenge for the contestants and they will definitely leave no stone unturned to win that immunity to remain in the cooking competition in the hopes of winning the coveted title of 'MasterChef' and a cash prize of $250,000 along with various other prizes at the end.

Here are the Top 20 of MasterChef Season 12 to be seen in Episode 4:

Christian Green Dara Yu Derrick Fox Emily Hallock Fred Chang Gabriel Lewis Alejandro Valdiva Amanda Saab Bowen Li Brandi Mudd Brielle "Bri" Baker Caitlin "Cate" Meade Shelly Flash Stephen Lee Tommy Walton Willie Mike Michael Silverstein Samantha Daily Shanika Patterson Shayne Wells

The judges gave white aprons to the top 20 chefs after auditioning the top 40 contestants from the past 11 seasons in three rounds of MasterChef: Back to Win.

Recap of Episode 3 MasterChef season 12

Episode 3's challenge kicked off with the first four chefs, Fred (season 10), Felix (season 3), Olivia (season 6), and Bri (season 10). After 45 minutes, the contestants were asked to bring their plates to the judges for taste testing.

Out of the four chefs, only two chefs, Fred and Bri, earned the white apron. Fred served a Dark Chocolate & Tofu Mousse with Kumquat Puree, Black Cacao Ash, and Kinako Crumble, while Bri served Pan Seared Seabass with Fennell Puree, Tomato Medley, Pickled Serrano Peppers, and Tomato Water.

Following this, Alejandro (season 11), Jaimee (season 5), Keturah (Season 10), and Samantha (Season 9) showed off. their culinary skills. However, only Samantha and Alejandro won the white aprons from the judges. Samantha impressed the judges with her “solid” Egg Yolk Raviolo with Brown Butter Sage Sauce, while Alejandro won the round with his “delicious” Coffee-Rub Elk Tenderloin with Bourbon Demi-Glaze, Sweet Potato Puree, Wilted Spinach, and White Asparagus.

Lastly, Shelly (season 6), Malcolm (Season 4), Sheetal (season 1), and Gabriel (season 8) were up for battle. After a grueling 45 minutes, the contestants served their dishes to the judges. After tasting and deliberation, the judges gave the fifth white apron to Shelly for her Jerk Chicken Taco with Coconut Rice, Peas, Sweet Plantain, and Coleslaw. The last apron of the episode was given to Gabriel for her Port Wine Glazed Pork Chop with Southern Style Greens and Chipotle Corn Puree.

The episode finally ended with deciding on the Top 20 contestants for the cooking competition. Tune in to Fox on Wednesday to watch the latest episode of MasterChef Season 12 as the Top 20 go head-to-head in their first elimination challenge.

