MasterChef Season 12 Episode 3: Why are fans excited for Fred Chang and Bri Baker?

MasterChef Season 12 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. The reality competition series was back for the final round of auditions this week. With only six spots left, the contestants had to give their best shot at a chance to fight for the title again. Fred Chang and Bri Baker were two such contestants who made a comeback-worthy dish and won an apron.

Their dishes were very bold choices, but they overpowered the other two contestant's dishes, winning them the apron and a chance to prove they're worthy of the title once again. Fans who watched Episode 3 of the competition series took to social media to share their excitement for the duo.

Fans are excited for Fred and Bri as their advance to the Top 20 on MasterChef: Back to Win.

On Twitter, fans shared their excitement for the two contestants who impressed the judges with their impeccable dishes.

Jeff Harris @JeffHarris7 #MasterChef The dream team remains intact! @theplatingqueen and Fred get to pursue their second chance together! I'm proud of Felix and @livhungry for the stellar work they put into their dishes, too. @MASTERCHEFonFOX The dream team remains intact! @theplatingqueen and Fred get to pursue their second chance together! I'm proud of Felix and @livhungry for the stellar work they put into their dishes, too. @MASTERCHEFonFOX #MasterChef

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 Yup I knew Bri and Fred would make it together #MasterChef Yup I knew Bri and Fred would make it together #MasterChef

Nick Grimes @NickGrimesYT #MasterChef Loved Bri and Fred individually in season 10, and seeing they've become a culinary power duo makes me happy! #MasterChef Loved Bri and Fred individually in season 10, and seeing they've become a culinary power duo makes me happy!

Bri's and Fred's dishes on Masterchef

Bri and Fred first appeared on Season 10. Many would remember Fred for his infamous chocolate cake with chef Gordon Ramsay licking his plate. Bri, on the other hand, is recognized for her plating skills. While the duo was eliminated early on from their season, they gained a beautiful friendship.

While battling it out with two other contestants for a chance to win an apron, Bri and Fred revealed that they are good friends and have hosted various dining events together. Fighting for a second chance with 45 minutes on the clock, each had to prepare one dish that would impress the judges.

Fred decided to take the road less taken. He prepared a vegan and gluten-free dessert with cacao and tofu. While the judges were hesitant about his choice, they were shocked to see the dish come together. He prepared a dark chocolate and tofu mousse with kumquat puree, black cacao ash, and kinako crumble. His dessert was not dry despite using tofu, and all his flavors were met.

Bri also challenged herself with a unique dish. She presented a pan-seared seabass with fennel puree, tomato medley, pickled serrano peppers, and tomato water. While it might seem like there was a lot on the plate, the judges were thoroughly impressed with her dish.

More details about MasterChef Season 12:

MasterChef: Back to Win features contestants who were eliminated from previous seasons of the famed show. This season they get a much-coveted second chance to win the title, a trophy, and a grand cash prize of $250,000.

The contestants must impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich by preparing a unique dish and adding their touch to it. The 20 contestants who wowed the judges the most will get an apron and move on in the competition.

Only six received the apron this week. Next week, when the reality competition series returns, the Top 20 contestants will re-enter the kitchen they missed the most.

MasterChef Season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far