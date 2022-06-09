What time will MasterChef Season 12 Episode 3 air? Release date, what to expect and more about FOX’s culinary show

Auditions are coming to an end, and only six aprons are left. MasterChef Season 12 Episode 3 will air on Wednesday, June 8 at 8pm ET on Fox.

MasterChef: Back to Win features contestants from previous seasons who were eliminated, and gives them another chance to win the trophy and a prize money of $250,000. The contestants have to prepare dishes by adding their own unique touches. They also have to complete any task/challenge assigned by the judges.

What to expect from MasterChef Season 12 Episode 3?

This season, the culinary reality competition show will feature only 20 contestants competing in the show. With only six spots left, 13 chefs from different seasons of the franchise will return in the third episode of the season to make an impression and cement their position in the season. Each chef will have 45 minutes to prepare a meal of their choice to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"With only six aprons left, the judges round out auditions and give a lucky few chefs a chance to return to the MasterChef kitchen. Each 45-minute audition battle brings the contestants one step closer to being in the top 20 in the all-new “Back to Win – Audition Battles (Part 3)."

It has not been confirmed which chefs will return and fail to join MasterChef: Back to Win race. However, the following six contestants will cook their own dishes tonight and have been announced by the showmakers to succeed through the round.

Alejandro Valdivia: 39-year-old professional animal trainer was a contestant on Season 11 of the show. The Atlanta resident was the third runner up of the season, ranking fourth.

Brielle "Bri" Baker: Coming from Dallas, 24-year-old Bri is a cocktail server. She was ranked 8th in Season 10.

Fred Chang: 24-year-old Fred is a revenue analyst. He is originally from Redondo Beach and ranked 10th in Season 10.

Gabriel Lewis: Gabriel ranked 7th during Season 8 of the show. The 19-year-old fast food worker is from Oklahoma.

Samantha Daily: Samantha was a mentee of Ramsay and placed fourth in Season 9 of the competitive culinary show.

Shelly Flash: A kitchen assistant by profession, Shelly was placed in 9th position during Season 6 of the show.

In a promo for the episode, Joe Bastianich can be seen explaining to the contestants how they need to be competitive as only one person can win the show. This could be a reference to Fred and Bri, who became friends and business partners after the show. They hosted events with 'EatWith'.

What happened on MasterChef last week?

Last week, the following chefs impressed the judges with their unique dishes.

Bowen Li from Season 9 : Filet Mignon Pot Stickers with Thai Chile Finger Lime Vinegar Sauce

Cate Meade from Season 8: Mushroom rubbed Venison Loin with Pommes puree

Dara Yu from Season 1 Junior edition: Chinese Style Steamed Cod with Stuffed Bok Choy and Seasoned Dashi Broth

Michael Silverstein from Season 10: Smoked Filet Mignon

Shayne Wells from Season 5 Junior edition: Cajun Risotto with Blackened Catfish and Cajun Cream Sauce

Stephen Lee from Season 6: Rabbit & Donuts with Sautéed Dandelion Greens and Cactus Berry Salsa

Tommy Walton from Season 6: Fried Quail/ Quail in a Nest

Willie Mike from Season 5: Cajun Poached Halibut

The show airs every Wednesday at 8pm ET on Fox.

