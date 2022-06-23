"Risk-taking paid off": Fans are thrilled as Fred wins immunity pin in MasterChef Episode 5

MasterChef Season 12's latest episode, titled Winners Mystery Box: Spirit of Vegas, had fans cheering on Fred, the contestant who won the immunity pin this week.

This week, the contestants faced their first-ever mystery box this season, curated by Season 7 winner Shaun O’Neale. The cooks had to prepare three identical dishes using the spirits they received in their boxes.

Fred, the contestant with the most impressive dish, walked away with immunity in their hands from next week's challenge after he presented the judges with a delectable dessert that included fresh homemade filo pastry.

Gordon Ramsay called Fred's dish "bl**dy exceptional." Joe added that the apples were roasted to perfection. Aaron also had raving comments about the MasterChef contestant's dish. Ultimately, they decided that his was the best out of the three top dishes and granted him the immunity pin.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that Fred's risk paid off.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Fred's risk had paid off. Some also added that they were glad he won the immunity pin and deserved it.

More about Fred's dish on MasterChef Season 12, Episode 5

Fred's choice of spirit that he received was Apple Brandy. During his confessional, he shared that he could go several different routes with it. But his heart told him to go with dessert. Not just any dessert, but something the judges hadn't seen before.

The MasterChef contestant decided to prepare a krempita, which is a Montenegrin dessert. It is made with layers of custard and filo pastry. Fred added that he would serve it with caramel and some flambéed apples. There was a massive risk with the dish Fred decided to prepare. He had to make filo from scratch, which took up quite some time.

Fred added that no one had ever made homemade filo pastry in the MasterChef kitchen. He also shared that he had a horrible past with mystery boxes. In Season 10 of MasterChef, Fred was eliminated during the mystery box challenge after he cooked his steak raw. He added that he wanted to break his mystery box curse with this dish.

The mission Fred set out to achieve was risky, but in the end, it paid off. The judges were impressed with the way his dish looked, and he ended up being one of the Top 3 contestants. He was joined by Christian and Brandi, who prepared equally impressive dishes.

What else happened this week on Season 12, Episode 5?

Though Fred won immunity, the three contestants in the bottom with the least impressive dishes were in danger of being eliminated. Dara, Tommy, and Cate's dishes were the ones the judges picked. Dara took on more than she could handle and, in the end, missed one of the main components of her dish that was supposed to highlight her choice of spirit.

Tommy's dish wasn't all that pleasing for the judges either. But ultimately, the judges saved Dara and Tommy and decided to eliminate Cate because her dish was undercooked and raw. They added that in some places, her cake was too crispy and raw in other places. This brought an end to Cate's journey in the competition.

MasterChef airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

