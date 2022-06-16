"Don't freak out Tommy": Fans claim Tommy needs to focus and get it together on MasterChef Season 12

MasterChef: Back to Win Season 12 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. Titled Dish That Sent You Home, this week, the Top 20 contestants had to prepare a dish inspired by the one that sent them home. Even though all the contestants were nervous, they were ready to get back at it and focus on their dishes. On the other hand, Tommy had issues focusing on his dish at the start of the cook.

The dish that sent Tommy home during his season on MasterChef was sliders. During his confessional, Tommy said he couldn't make the same burger sent him home seven years ago. So he decided to make a redemption by creating a new and improved version of his sliders. He shared,

"I've added a little bit of extra oomph, kick and flavor with a tiny bit of chorizo. Then I'm also gonna add little fried green tomato instead of a red tomato and a guacamole mayo with a black truffle essence."

Though Tommy had his plan laid out and knew what he had to cook, his nerves started to get the best of him with just under 50 minutes left on the clock. He started running around the kitchen, trying to get all his ingredients. The MasterChef contestant shared that he was losing everything as he kept looking around.

Judge Gordon Ramsay pointed out that Tommy had been running back and forth from the pantry for the third time. The MasterChef contestant shared,

"I'm kinda freaking out a little bit because each plate needs to have the same flavor three times. Everything has got to be the same. This is tougher than I thought it was gonna be. I might be going home, they don't look good. I've got to prove to the judges that I deserve to stay."

The judges urged Tommy to focus on his cooking. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that Tommy needed to get it together.

Fans claimed Tommy needed to stop freaking out in MasterChef Season 12, Episode 4

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Tommy needed to focus. Some also encouraged him to calm down and not freak out.

Lloydgirl2020 @lloydgirl2020 Has Tommy not watched since his season? Like you should be more organized 7 years later 🙄 #MasterChef Has Tommy not watched since his season? Like you should be more organized 7 years later 🙄 #MasterChef

More details about what happened this week on MasterChef Season 12, Episode 4

At the start of the episode, the judges took a walk down memory lane with the contestants as they played a video of the dishes that sent them home. Gordon Ramsay shared that the stakes were higher this season as every cook competing was back for a chance at redemption. They had to prove they had what it took to continue in the competition.

This week the Top 20 contestants went head-to-head against each other for a chance to win the immunity pin. They had to create a redemption dish inspired by the one that sent them home during their season of the reality TV competition series.

MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX #MasterChef Uh oh, this is gonna be brutal. Uh oh, this is gonna be brutal. 😬 #MasterChef https://t.co/UiRGUXAthv

While the contestant with the best dish stood a chance of winning immunity, the contestant with the least impressive dish would be eliminated. The contestant who wins MasterChef will walk away with the title, a grand cash prize of $250,000, along with a complete kitchen setup.

MasterChef airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

