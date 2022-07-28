"She did this to herself": Why are fans criticizing Shelly Flash in MasterChef Episode 9? 

Fox's MasterChef Season 12 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. The Top 15 contestants returned to the kitchen for a challenge that tested the chef's baking skills. This week, Shelly found herself in trouble after she struggled with the dish she chose to replicate.

In episode 9 of MasterChef, titled Bake to Win, each contestant was given one dessert they had to bake to perfection. They had to choose from several desserts placed in front of them. Last week's immunity pin winner, Christian, had a significant advantage this week.

The MasterChef contestant got to pick the order in which the chefs chose their dishes. He chose the contestants he found least threatening to make their choice at first. While he thought many would choose the easiest dish, most chose the most complex dish to prove their skills.

Shelly Flash was one such chef, the second contestant to pick her dessert. Shelly chose to replicate the Napoleon. Sadly, she didn't expect to face unexpected struggles while prepping her dish.

Although she was stuck in a sticky situation with her dessert and running out of time, many viewers didn't feel sorry for her. Fans on social media claimed that she did this to herself.

Why are fans not feeling pity for Shelly in MasterChef Episode 9, Season 12?

Christian chose Shelly as the second contestant to pick her dessert. While she had various desserts to choose from, the MasterChef contestant chose to replicate the most complicated dessert on the table. The Napoleon is a tricky dessert to reproduce because of its puff pastry and layers. This particular dessert needed to be in the oven early, so it had enough time to rest once outside.

Right off the bat, Shelly faced issues with her pastry dough. During her confessional, Shelly revealed that desserts weren't her strongest suit. She was eliminated after presenting the judges with an undercooked cake during her previous season on the famed reality TV competition.

In this episode, she faced similar issues with her dessert. The pastry dough didn't come together. A Napoleon is a very tricky dessert, and you cannot manipulate the dough. If you touch it too much, the butter will melt, but you want it to melt only when it bakes, so you get those perfect layers.

With time running on the clock, Shelly was behind on getting her pastry dough into the oven. The contestant started to freak out and realized why the other chefs were looking at her like she was crazy after she chose the most challenging dish of the night.

Even though Shelly could get her pastry dough into the oven, towards the end, she started to struggle again and didn't replicate the dish when it came to the plating. During her confessional, Shelly agreed that she had messed up by choosing the Napoleon.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that she had brought this upon herself.

Fans criticize Shelly for choosing to bake the Napoleon in MasterChef Episode 9, Season 12

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Shelly brought this upon herself. Some also added that she bit off more than she could chew.

MasterChef airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

