"Get it together": MasterChef fans slam Christian for not listening to Shelly in Episode 10

MasterChef Season 12 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, and this week the contestants headed over to Horse Town U.S.A. for their second team challenge. The judges made last week's bottom two contestants, Shelly and Bri, the team captains. While the two fought for redemption, Shelly faced issues with Christian, who was in charge of grilling the steaks.

Christian was the team captain during the first team challenge, and his behavior didn't sit well with fans after he kept yelling at his teammates. This week, he once again found himself on the receiving end of hate for not listening to Shelly, who was his team captain.

Episode 10 of MasterChef, titled Cooking for Horse Town U.S.A., showcased the top 14 chefs cooking for around 100 cowboys and cowgirls after being divided into teams of two. Their task was to create the best steak dinner with perfect sides that would wow the guests, who would vote for their favorite team.

MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX #MasterChef Beef on the grill and beef in the team. Beef on the grill and beef in the team. 😩 #MasterChef https://t.co/ke72uWTvP7

Shelly and Bri also got the chance to pick their team. The MasterChef contestant picked her team based on the previous challenge and chose to pick the same people claiming that if they could win the first team challenge, they could do it again. Sadly, she found herself in the middle of a confrontation with Christian, who was not listening to her.

Before the contestants served their dishes to the guests, they had to prepare a plate each for the MasterChef judges. The blue team's dish was a New York Strip Steak with Compound Butter, BBQ Beans, Baked Brussels Sprouts, and Slaw. Before sending out their dish to the judges, Shelly demanded to check the steak's temperature to ensure that it was medium rare.

MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX Is this supposed to be an insult or a compliment? 🤔 #MasterChef Is this supposed to be an insult or a compliment? 🤔 #MasterChef https://t.co/fbFjxAFdLG

But Christian wasn't having any of it. He said it was disrespectful to poke the meat, but Shelly was determined to ensure it was cooked. The MasterChef contestant wasn't fond of the decision and continued to raise his voice. But Shelly checked the temperature, and luckily it was the right level. Christian then told her that she should've listened to him.

Shelly clapped at Christian and told him to tone down his voice a notch and get back to work. Fans who watched the episode weren't fond of his behavior and took to social media to share their opinions on him.

Fans slam Christian claiming he needed to listen to Shelly in MasterChef Season 12, Episode 10

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Christian needed to get it together. Some also added that he needed to listen to Shelly. A few other fans shared that he was being rude.

Lanette @Amadii #MasterChef why would anybody pick Christian on a team challenge....cause um... and why is Derrick still running his mouth about shelly??? #MasterChef why would anybody pick Christian on a team challenge....cause um... and why is Derrick still running his mouth about shelly???

#MasterChef

I'm starting to believe Christian is F ING Up on purpose ... I'm starting to believe Christian is F ING Up on purpose ... #MasterChefI'm starting to believe Christian is F ING Up on purpose ... https://t.co/ZLL88HoHDF

♚ atiba♚ ♍ @TEEB_21 I hope anybody but Christian wins #masterchef because he is too arrogant and cocky for his own good I hope anybody but Christian wins #masterchef because he is too arrogant and cocky for his own good

#MasterChef

Shelly Why would you pick Christian?

he's not a team player! he talks a lot of but can't back it up ... Shelly Why would you pick Christian?he's not a team player! he talks a lot ofbut can't back it up ... #MasterChefShelly Why would you pick Christian?he's not a team player! he talks a lot of 💩 but can't back it up ...

Koa 📺👀 @trashkoala10 RAW MEAT Christian just had an attitude with Shelly because she told hime to check the temp now lookRAW MEAT #MasterChef Christian just had an attitude with Shelly because she told hime to check the temp now look🌚 RAW MEAT #MasterChef

NAT For All Seasons @MooseMaries



#MasterChef Christian saying Shelly should listen and be open to everyone's opinions when he... didn't do that at all when he was team captain please be serious Christian saying Shelly should listen and be open to everyone's opinions when he... didn't do that at all when he was team captain please be serious 😭#MasterChef

Shawn Anderson @Freespirt2012 Okay Christian is getting on my nerve with his Alpha dog ego in the kitchen #Masterchef Okay Christian is getting on my nerve with his Alpha dog ego in the kitchen #Masterchef

Monique @calhoun_monique Trust me if I was team captain Christian wouldn’t been on my team. He’s ego is too big and doesn’t listen. #MasterChef Trust me if I was team captain Christian wouldn’t been on my team. He’s ego is too big and doesn’t listen. #MasterChef

Monique @calhoun_monique Trust me if I was team captain Christian wouldn’t been on my team. He’s ego is too big and doesn’t listen. #MasterChef Trust me if I was team captain Christian wouldn’t been on my team. He’s ego is too big and doesn’t listen. #MasterChef

Here's more information about what happened this week in MasterChef Episode 10, Season 12

After tasting the blue team's dish, Gordon shared that the steak wasn't crispy enough and needed to be perfect for their guests. Although Christian was over-confident about his steaks, it soon returned to bite him. Shortly after their service started, one plate was sent back because the steak was completely raw.

Christian served a piece of raw steak, which was on him and no one else. He did own up to that mistake as well. But ultimately, the red team bagged a win in this week's team challenge.

MasterChef airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

