What time will MasterChef Season 12 Episode 10 air on FOX? Contestants to cook for over 100 cowboys and cowgirls

After the last baking challenge, MasterChef season 12 is back with yet another exciting challenge for the remaining 14 contestants to test their skills. In episode 10 of the cooking competition, which will air at 8 pm ET/9:01 pm PT on Fox on August 3, the contestants will have to cook for over 100 cowboys and cowgirls.

The task will surely challenge the cooking skills of the remaining contestants who are in the competition to redeem themselves and win the title of MasterChef. The judges will divide the contestants into two teams to prepare a meal for the cowboys and cowgirls. The team with the least impressive meal will face the heat of elimination.

All about MasterChef Season 12 Episode 10

Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich are back with an interesting cooking challenge on Episode 10 of Season 12 airing on Wednesday. The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Cooking for Horse Town U.S.A., reads:

"More than 100 cowboys and cowgirls in Horse Town, U.S.A., gather for the MasterChef rodeo, where the Top 14 chefs divide into two teams to create the best steak and sides. The team that doesn’t live up to the cowboys’ standards faces the possibility of elimination."

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see contestants having a hard time with the challenge, especially Gabriel Lewis, who might have a health scare from spending too much time near the grill.

His teammate Derrick Fox is also worried about his condition and advises him to step away from the hot grill station whenever possible. In the exclusive clip, Derrick Fox says:

“I’m worried about Gabe. These grills are so hot and when you know you have 45 seconds to step away, step away.”

Even host and judge Gordon is worried at Gabriel’s condition after seeing him kneeling on the ground and putting an ice pack on his neck. He asks:

“What’s wrong?”

To which Gabriel responds:

“I’m overheating chef.”

To help his teammate, the 29-year old from China, Bowen Li steps in to take over Gabriel’s duty but he struggles with buttering up stacks of corn in a giant pan, irking Gordon, who then demonstrates how it's done. He advises Bowen to “brush and season the corn on the grill.”

In the end, the teams will present the food to the cowboys and cowgirls along with the judges. The team, which performs well, will continue their journey in the kitchen while the rest will be in danger of elimination.

Who was eliminated from MasterChef season 12 episode 9

In the last “Bake to Win” challenge, Tommy Walton was eliminated from the show as his “completely raw” tart could not impress the judges. His lemon meringue tart with pate sucree crust was one of the bottom three dishes along with Shelly’s napoleon with vanilla pastry cream raspberries and white chocolate glaze and Bri’s strawberry pistachio tart.

After taste testing and deliberation, the 59-year old Chicago native was eliminated from season 12.

Will the contestants be able to present an impressive dish in front of the cowboys and cowgirls? Which team will fare and which team will face the wrath of the judges? Tune in to MasterChef on Wednesday on Fox to see the end result.

