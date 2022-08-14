What is Hulu’s new show Hotties all about? Release date, format, and more explored

Hotties, a cook-off dating show by Hulu, will send four singles on a spicy date to help them find love. It is set to premiere on August 16, 2022, at 12 AM ET on Hulu.

According to Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis, food brings people together on many different levels since it offers nourishment to both the soul and the body. He added that food is one of the truest forms of love, which is what contestants are hoping to find on the show.

Unlike most dating shows, Hotties will put the contestants in situations that can possibly bring out their worst on the very first date. As one contestant said in the trailer:

"If they can’t handle me at my worst, they don’t deserve me at my best."

Viewers will have to decide for themselves whether the contestants are deserving of love based on their performance. At the end of the show, host and judge Jade Catta-Preta will decide which couple goes on a second date worth $2500.

Everything to know about Hulu’s Hotties

Hulu’s Hotties is set to release on August 16, 2022, at 12 AM ET. The first season will have ten 30-minute-long episodes, all of which will drop at the same time. Set in the kitchen, this dating competition will allow the contestants to find love in a unique way.

The official press release describes the show as follows:

"In this wild dating competition, 4 hot singles go on blind dates and battle to cook up date-night worthy dishes. But, in order to keep cooking, they'll have to choke down extreme spicy food challenges!"

The CEO of Bright Spot Content, Sandy Varo Jarrell, commented on the show saying:

"Hotties has all the right ingredients – hot food, hot dates in the summer heat! Jade’s brilliantly funny delivery pairs perfectly with all the wild moments in this laugh-out-loud series."

Executive producers include Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, and Bruce Klassen for Bright Spot Content. Cam Frierson is the co-executive producer of the series.

Format of the show

Set in food trucks in the desert heat, the series will require the blind dates to rise to the occasion if they want to win the prize. Over the course of their cook-off, these "hotties" will face three sizzling challenges that will definitely spice things up, "possibly 1,000,000 times higher at the Scoville level." How they handle the pressure will determine their chances of winning another date and the show.

In addition to making the best meal and orchestrating the best possible date, these couples will have to consume three spicy dishes, with the level of spiciness increasing as they progress. Failing to complete the challenges will take them further away from the prize.

The couples will be judged on the best date as well as the best plate. The contestants must bring their A-game to impress their dates as well as the host.

Known for her humor, comedian Jade Catta-Preta will keep viewers entertained with her hilarious commentary about the dates before they present her with their dishes. She will pick the "Hotties of the Day," who can either choose to go on a second date worth $2500 or split the money in half and walk away.

More about the host

The series will be hosted and judged by the Brazilian-born actress and comedian Jade Catta-Preta. She performs in English and Portuguese all over the country. Apart from appearing on E!’s The Soup and ABC’s Manhattan Love Story, Jade has guest-starred on Modern Family, The Jim Gaffigan Show, Angels from Gell, 2 Broke Girls, and Sullivan & Son.

As the four singles head on their blind date and participate in their cook-off, viewers will root for their favorites. Catch Hotties on August 16, only on Hulu.

