5 best dating reality shows like Love Island USA

Love Island USA is a dating reality show based on the British series of the same name. The first season of the hit dating game show was shot in Fiji and premiered on CBS in July 2019. Its second season premiered in August 2020, and was shot in Cromwell, Las Vegas, amidst the pandemic. The third season, filmed in Hawaii, was released in July 2021. The fourth season, shot in California, premiered on Peacock on July 19, 2022.

The dating reality show involves a group of contestants, known as Islanders, who live in isolation from the outside world in a villa under constant video surveillance. The contestants need to survive elimination to remain in the game by coupling or re-coupling with the other Islanders. They also take part in many games and challenges, designed to test their physical and mental abilities, in order to survive elimination. The elimination also happens via a public vote during the series where the public can vote for their favorite couple through the Love Island app. Ultimately, the winning couple takes home $100,000.

The first three seasons were hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, while Sarah Hyland is hosting the ongoing fourth season.

1) First Dates

The dating reality show first aired on NBC in April 2017. Based on the British version of the show of the same name, it was executively produced by Ellen DeGeneres and narrated by 50 First Dates star Drew Barrymore.

The show showed people going on blind dates at MK Restaurant in Chicago. The daters were of all ages and backgrounds from across the U.S. At the end of the date, the couple were asked if they would like to see each other again for a second date.

If you want to witness two strangers meeting their potential partners for the first time over a romantic dinner for two, then this show is for you. Experience the realities of a first date with all its adorably awkward moments when the two individuals struggle to make a good first impression.

2) Love is Blind

Created by Chris Coelen, the dating reality show premiered on Netflix in February 2020. Produced by Kinetic Content, the show follows fifteen men and fifteen women from the same metropolitan area, as they go on blind dates for 10 days in purpose-built isolation pods, where they can only talk to each other through a speaker but not see each other.

At the end of the 10 days, participants must either get engaged to someone without ever seeing them or exit the show. After getting engaged, the couple finally meet in person, and spend time with each other for three weeks, during which they also need to prepare for their weddings. At the altar, each participant decides whether to get married or not.

The second season premiered in February 2022. The third season of the hit dating reality show has already been shot, while the show was renewed by Netflix for a fourth and fifth season in March. Two couples from each of the two seasons are still together, which means there is some success to this formula apart from being an entertaining watch.

3) Dating Around

The show is the first original dating series that Netflix has produced. Created by Chris Culvenor and directed by James Adolphus and Wylda Bayron, the show premiered in February 2019.

Each episode of the show follows an individual going on five blind dates. The show features a diverse group of people from various races and sexual orientations. After all five dates, the individual selects the person with whom they'd like to go on a second date.

The second season of this highly inclusive show premiered in June 2020. If you want to see couples meet each other for the first time and experience first-date awkwardness, then this show is for you.

4) The Bachelorette

A spin-off of The Bachelor, the most famous franchise in the reality dating show's history, the show debuted on ABC in January 2003. The show flips the script of the original and puts the power in the hands of one woman who gets to choose a husband from 25 men. She gets to meet and date her potential suitors, and eliminates the ones that don't fit her bill through each episode until she’s left with her top options.

The show often features former contestants from The Bachelor, thereby tying the two shows together and making both of them popular among fans. The show was hosted by Chris Harrison for its first 16 seasons. The two subsequent seasons were hosted by former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The nineteenth season premiered on July 11, 2022 with Jesse Palmer as host. Five of the couples from this dating reality show are still together. Watch the show to witness their beautiful journey.

5) The One That Got Away

Hosted by pop singer Betty Who, this dating reality premiered on Prime Video on June 24, 2022. The show features six people searching for their soulmates from their past relationships.

The show gave the six contestants a second shot at romance with the ones that had previously slipped through their fingers.

If you want to see ex-lovers reconnect and explore their second chance of finding love together, be sure to check out this latest series on the dating reality show block.

