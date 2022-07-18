Drew Barrymore childhood explored as actress' wholesome rain video wins hearts online

American actress Drew Barrymore is living her life to the fullest by enjoying every moment, even if that calls for dancing in the rain.

On July 17, the 47-year-old shared a video of herself enjoying rainfall which won several hearts online. In the short clip shared on Instagram, the star is heard saying:

"Whenever you can go out into the rain, do not miss the opportunity."

Even though the video has a child-like innocence in it, many would be shocked to learn that Drew Barrymore had a tough life as a kid.

Drew Barrymore was a child actress but had a very different life

Barrymore started her career in the entertainment industry quite young. So young, that she does not even remember when. In her 2015 memoir Wildflower, the actress revealed that she appeared in an advertisement when she was 11 months old. However, she only rose to prominence at the age of five when she starred in Steven Spielberg's directorial film, E.T.

After Drew Barrymore rose to fame following E.T., she and her mother, Jaid Barrymore, attended lavish parties every night in New York City's most exclusive clubs.

While attending the Norm MacDonald show, Barrymore revealed that her mother was "more like a best friend:"

“She was like, ‘Do you want to go to school and get bullied all day, or do you want to go to Studio 54?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, absolutely!’”

Justin Emily Madison @JEM_Sessionz Is Drew Barrymore the only childhood star to turn out normal? She is so awesome! Is Drew Barrymore the only childhood star to turn out normal? She is so awesome! https://t.co/l1GzJlydQx

As per El Pais, Drew used to have alcoholic drinks with A-listers by the age of nine. She soon started smoking and using c*caine regularly. The outlet also reports a crazy incident when, at the age of seven, Barrymore had an ice cream with Bailey's liqueur.

In 1989, Drew told People Magazine:

"Eventually [pot] got boring, and my addict mind told me, "Well, if smoking pot is cute, it'll also be cute to get the heavier stuff like c*caine." It was gradual. What I did kept getting worse and worse, and I didn't care what anybody else thought."

Drew Barrymore @DrewBarrymore #sundaybuffet in honor of this musical weekend… I have always loved MUSIC, dancing and enjoying life! You can take the kid out of the club, but you can’t take the club out of the kid! #sundaybuffet in honor of this musical weekend… I have always loved MUSIC, dancing and enjoying life! You can take the kid out of the club, but you can’t take the club out of the kid! https://t.co/rF87py3YMC

While speaking to the Guardian, she described the clubs as a "Disneyland for adults" which she got to be a part of:

"We [Drew Barrymore and her mother] went out pretty regularly, sometimes once a week, other times up to five times. But nothing was ever enough for me."

The teen went to rehab several times, but was forcefully admitted to a mental hospital at the age of 13 after trying to take her own life. Barrymore was there for about a year and a half.

By the age of 15, the actress had gotten a legal emancipation from her parents and was treated like a social pariah in the entertainment industry.

However, once Barrymore realized how off-track her life was, she started to make amends by the mid-1990s. She used to work as a waitress and clean toilets for a while before starring in several romantic comedies.

On a personal front, Drew Barrymore married thrice: Jeremy Thomas (1994-1995), Tom Green (2001-2002) and Will Kopelman (2012-2016). She also mothers two daughters from her last marriage, Olive Barrymore Kopelman (9) and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman (8).

Twitter was happy to see Drew Barrymore relishing life

Twitterati were quick to shower Barrymore with love after her video of dancing in the rain went viral. Several followers also bashed those who shamed Barrymore for "flaunting her money," stating that she is allowed to enjoy the little things after enduring a tough childhood.

michael brown @boyinquestion I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection. I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection. https://t.co/Of3eptyp45

Ashley C. Ford @iSmashFizzle nobody is healing their inner child harder than drew barrymore nobody is healing their inner child harder than drew barrymore

🌞😎Pete’s Summer🌞😎 @pmc871 twitter.com/boyinquestion/… michael brown @boyinquestion I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection. I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection. https://t.co/Of3eptyp45 I will always love and adore Drew Barrymore. I will always love and adore Drew Barrymore. ❤️ twitter.com/boyinquestion/…

caleb hearon @calebsaysthings i want to see the world through drew barrymore’s eyes. she knows something we don’t. i want to see the world through drew barrymore’s eyes. she knows something we don’t.

Weird Winter Child @WildYoungCharm I'm old enough to remember rehab stints and endless trauma Drew Barrymore. If she wants to enjoy some damn rain let her do it. I'm just glad she's alive to enjoy it. I'm old enough to remember rehab stints and endless trauma Drew Barrymore. If she wants to enjoy some damn rain let her do it. I'm just glad she's alive to enjoy it.

Nọ́lá Thee Journalist @NolaMarianna michael brown @boyinquestion I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection. I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection. https://t.co/Of3eptyp45 People being rude about this clearly forget how much Drew Barrymore went through as a child star. The fact she lives a life filled with soooo much joy makes me smile every time. twitter.com/boyinquestion/… People being rude about this clearly forget how much Drew Barrymore went through as a child star. The fact she lives a life filled with soooo much joy makes me smile every time. twitter.com/boyinquestion/…

Rachel Leah @raetheforce I’m not even trying to be dramatic but you can tell Drew Barrymore thought she was going to die young and now my good sis is just living life the way she was meant to. I’m not even trying to be dramatic but you can tell Drew Barrymore thought she was going to die young and now my good sis is just living life the way she was meant to.

mobro @spookycutie michael brown @boyinquestion I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection. I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection. https://t.co/Of3eptyp45 y’all mind if i embody the pure childlike spirit of drew barrymore and enter this week with gratitude + whimsy? twitter.com/boyinquestion/… y’all mind if i embody the pure childlike spirit of drew barrymore and enter this week with gratitude + whimsy? twitter.com/boyinquestion/…

Thee Blueprint 🫐 @JerLisa_Nicole Drew Barrymore had a very long hard young life. I love seeing her happy at whatever. She deserves it. Drew Barrymore had a very long hard young life. I love seeing her happy at whatever. She deserves it. https://t.co/u8ymHzk1EC

blaire erskine @blaireerskine sending the drew barrymore in the rain video to my therapist and saying “this is what I want” sending the drew barrymore in the rain video to my therapist and saying “this is what I want”

⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ @AngryBlackLady michael brown @boyinquestion I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection. I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection. https://t.co/Of3eptyp45 I fraking love drew barrymore. And whenever it rains in Colorado I stand in my yard. She’s right. It is the best. twitter.com/boyinquestion/… I fraking love drew barrymore. And whenever it rains in Colorado I stand in my yard. She’s right. It is the best. twitter.com/boyinquestion/…

As per her IMDb, Drew Barrymore is in-line to produce Surrender Dorothy and Blooms.

