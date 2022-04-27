"I've never seen a guy like this": Johnny Depp and Jennifer Grey relationship explored as latter opens up on 'bonfire' romance 

American actress Jennifer Grey has revealed that her relationship with Johnny Depp in the '80s was "a f*cking bonfire," stating that it was the "first time" she experienced love in her life, even though she was previously engaged to Matthew Broderick.

While talking to People Magazine, the 62-year-old star shared her experience of dating Depp, whom she dated for almost a year after her engagement to Broderick.

“There was some heat. It was literally like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me? Are you f**king kidding me? I’ve never seen a guy like this.”

While promoting her new memoir, Out of the Corner, Grey talked about her prior loves, including Depp and Broderick, whom she began dating in 1985 while filming Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

The actress also spoke openly about the sorrow she experienced with Broderick when the two were involved in a vehicle accident in Ireland in 1987, which resulted in the deaths of two people.

“There was some very, very heavy stuff that went down that changed my life forever and there was no one to blame. It was a pure and simple accident that was tragic. And it had very serious traumatic lasting effects on, I’m sure, Matthew and the family of the other women and me.”

The news of the disaster came on the heels of the premiere of Dirty Dancing, thus Grey and Broderick's romance didn't survive the repercussions of the tragedy.

Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp's relationship explored

The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids @roaringrapids22 "Around the time I got the role of Edward {Scissorhands], my engagement to Jennifer [Grey] ended amicably. Jennifer was looking for a stable relationship, & I had started to spiral out of control career wise, so we decided to go our separate ways." #JohnnyDepp "Around the time I got the role of Edward {Scissorhands], my engagement to Jennifer [Grey] ended amicably. Jennifer was looking for a stable relationship, & I had started to spiral out of control career wise, so we decided to go our separate ways." #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/oKwpPipBsE

As per outlet Nicki Swift, even though Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp's romance was short lived, the former was smitten by the Dark Shadows actor. Speaking to People Magazine, she revealed that Depp's personality was a welcome change after the end of her relationship with Matthew Broderick. She said:

"What it was like being with [Depp], it was like, 'Oh, I'm being totally, totally compensated for the s*** I just went through."

As per the New York Post, Jennifer Grey wrote in her memoir that she fell hard for Depp almost immediately.

The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids @roaringrapids22 "....The crowd spilled up & onto the street above, completely blocking the subway entrance. While all this was going on, I was in another part of the city having lunch with Jennifer [Grey]...." #JohnnyDepp talking about a '21 Jump Street' event in Chicago "....The crowd spilled up & onto the street above, completely blocking the subway entrance. While all this was going on, I was in another part of the city having lunch with Jennifer [Grey]...." #JohnnyDepp talking about a '21 Jump Street' event in Chicago https://t.co/FOtHKkEJj7

"I wrote in my journal, 'I'm in love, pretty sure for the first time in my life ... He's kind, funny, smart, moral, thoughtful, respectful."

They had a fast romance, with Depp proposing to Jennifer Grey barely two weeks after they started dating and she accepting. She further wrote:

"If a mirage could have been a person in the summer of 1988, that mirage would have been Johnny Depp."

Jennifer Grey and Depp never married, and following their breakup, he wasted little time proposing to his next girlfriend, Winona Ryder. According to Page Six, the co-stars of Edward Scissorhands had a high-profile relationship from 1990 until 1993.

After their engagement was called off, Depp infamously changed his "Winona Forever" tattoo to read "Wino Forever."

