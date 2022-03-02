Who is Anna Lundberg? All about Michael Sheen's girlfriend as actor announces she's pregnant

Michael Sheen recently announced that he and his partner, Anna Lundberg, are expecting their third child. The actor also shared a picture on social media of Lundberg cradling her baby bump.

Sheen’s picture also featured his daughter holding her mother’s baby bump. The caption read:

“It appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight.”

In brief about Michael Sheen’s partner

Born in 1994, Anna Lundberg is an actress and model from Helsingborg, Southern Sweden. She gained recognition as the fiancée of Michael Sheen.

Lundberg received her training in theatre all around Europe and North America. She then completed a three-year theatre program in Sweden and relocated to England.

Lundberg did courses at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and Guilford School of Acting. She went to the US for a two-year conservatory program at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

After her graduation, she became a performer at the NY Academy Company and has performed in the Academy's production of several plays like Othello, Gloria, Spring Awakening, and others.

Although it is unknown where Sheen and Lundberg first met, they made their first public appearance at the premiere of Good Omens in 2019. They announced in July 2019 that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Lyra, was born on September 23, 2019.

Michael Sheen’s relationship history

Michael Sheen attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversations: "Prodigal Son" at The Robin Williams Center (Image via Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

The Tron: Legacy star was first in a relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale from 1995 to 2003. They first met during the production of The Seagull in 1995 and soon began living together.

They welcomed their first child, Lily, in 1999. The pair separated in January 2003 after they moved to Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old was in a relationship with English ballet dancer Lorraine Stewart from 2004 to 2010. He then dated actress Rachel McAdams from 2010 to 2013 and comedian Sarah Silverman from 2014 to 2018.

The Newport, Wales native is mostly known for his performances in biographical films. He appeared as UK prime minister Tony Blair in Peter Morgan’s film trilogy – The Deal, The Queen, and The Special Relationship, which earned him nominations at the BAFTA and Emmy Awards.

Edited by Shaheen Banu