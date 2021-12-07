Michael Sheen net worth 2021: 'Not-for-profit' actor's fortune explored after he puts up mansions for sale to help the homeless

Good Omens star Michael Sheen recently revealed that he would not act in projects for profits. In an interview with British magazine The Big Issue, about specific life experiences and choices that resulted in him making the decision where he,

"essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor."

While speaking to The Big Issue, Michael Sheen talked about how his perspective regarding life changed when he helped organize the Homeless World Cup in 2019. The sports event is managed by the Homeless World Cup Foundation, where it raises the issue of homelessness with the help of football matches.

Sheen also helped out at the Homeless World Cup when the event struggled for funds. The Welsh actor sold his house in the USA when the funding for the £2m project was in jeopardy. Michael told the magazine,

"I had a house in America and a house here and I put those up and just did whatever it took…But when I came out the other side I realized I could do this kind of thing and, if I can keep earning money it's not going to ruin me."

How much is Michael Sheen worth in 2021?

As per several publications, Michael Sheen's net worth is pegged around $16 Million. From 1991 to 2001, Sheen was involved in several stage roles for almost a decade. In 1992, he received a MEN Theatre Award nomination for his portrayal in Romeo and Juliet at the Royal Exchange.

The following year, Michael Sheen was nominated for the Ian Charleson Award for his role as Perdican in Alfred de Musset's Don't Fool With Love. From 1993 to the late 1990s, he appeared in several TV series and movies.

The 52-year-old actor has appeared in film series like Underworld and Twilight. Meanwhile, the star has also been involved with popular films and TV shows like Blood Diamond (2006), 30 Rock (2010), Tron: Legacy (2010), Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris (2011), and Masters of Sex (2013-2016).

Michael Sheen has garnered 95 credits as an actor while also being credited as a producer in four projects. He also delved into directing the 2011 mini-series documentary Passion in Port Talbot.

As an actor, Sheen received one Primetime Emmy nomination in 2010 for his work in The Special Relationship. Meanwhile, he has also received 43 nominations and fetched 20 wins.

The actor reportedly lives in a Welsh countryside house with his partner Anna Lundberg and their daughter Lyra.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar