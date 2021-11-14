Does Taylor Lautner still act? Exploring what the 'Twilight' star is up to these days, as engagement to Taylor Dome grabs spotlight 

Taylor Lautner has made his way back to mainstream news with recent reports of his engagement to partner Tay Dome. The two are reported to have been together for three years.

29-year-old Taylor Lautner shared snaps of his proposal in a romantic setting complete with flower petals and candles on Instagram. Here's what he captioned the post featuring him kneeling to propose to Tay:

"And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

News of his engagement comes just ten days after Taylor's Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart announced her engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Is Taylor Lautner making a comeback to his acting career?

After his last appearance on the BBC's sitcom Cuckoo as Dale, Taylor Lautner went on to take a break from acting. He has portrayed Dale in 20 episodes spanning from 2014 to 2018. In July this year, Lautner was reported to star in Adam Sandler's upcoming Netflix comedy film.

Sandler's film, titled Home Team, will explore the story of Sean Payton about the time when Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, was suspended for the entire 2012 season due to his participation in the Saints' Bountygate controversy.

To no one's surprise, the Home Team will star Kevin James in the lead role of coach Sean Payton. Meanwhile, Taylor Lautner and Rob Schneider will co-star in the film expected to release in 2022.

Early life of Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner forayed into his acting career with 2000's Shadow Fury. However, he received most of his recognition early on for his role in 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D as Sharkboy.

Three years later, he starred in one of the most notable films of his career, Twilight. Based on vampires and werewolves, this film series became one of the most popular amongst 2000s-era teenagers. The series also acted as a stopping point for most of the leads in the film.

But unlike him, his Twilight co-stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have received much higher praise for their recent careers. While Kristen has recently starred as Princess Diana in Spencer, Robert is also set to portray the iconic Batman in his upcoming film.

Following the fame of the Twilight series, Lautner starred in the 2011 film Abduction along with Lily Collins. The movie has garnered an abysmal score of 5% on Rotten Tomatoes. He also starred in Netflix's The Ridiculous 6, which sits at a shocking 0% on RT.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With many flops with low critical scores and reviews, Taylor Lautner temporarily halted his acting career in 2018. Although, with his upcoming movie, the actor seems to be returning to his acting career, which spans over 17 years.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha