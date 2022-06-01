Who is comedian Mike Winfield? AGT contestant had a recurring role in the popular sitcom The Office

Actor and comedian Mike Winfield auditioned for Season 17 of America's Got Talent and stunned the judges and audience with his comedic timing and humor. The artist, who has been in the business for over eight years, has many notable acting performances to his credit, and his passion for comedy led him to the reality competition, which premiered on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

America's Got Talent brings back fan-favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum. They will be tasked with deciding which acts are worthy of remaining in the competition. The hit NBC series has been extremely popular worldwide and is currently in its seventeenth year.

Mike Winfield donned an acting hat before entering the world of comedy

Mike Winfield is an actor and writer who had a recurring role in The Office and featured in Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo on Netflix. His Amazon Prime Video special StepMan was released in 2019, and the star is also a part of the Black Tee University podcast with Lance Woods and BT Kingsley.

His website describes his comedy as "refreshing and relatable in a way that makes him a comedic genius." Originally a Baltimore native, Mike moved to California to pursue comedy. The comedy scene there felt natural to him, and he soon saw himself achieve several milestones like an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, an Emmy nomination, and roles in several movies. One such movie (with rapper DMX) was called Pimp and was released in 2018.

Mike secured first place at the 2019 NBC Diversity Showcase – a national competition with over 1,100 contestants. He has also appeared on Showtime’s Comics Without Borders, The Arsenio Hall Show, and Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham. The contestant debuted his stand-up comedy special over a year ago called My Side Of The Story.

The comedian also has a series of stand-up routines uploaded on his official YouTube channel. His future stand-up performances include appearances at Sacramento Laughs Unlimited Old Sac on June 17 and 18, as well as the San Diego Mic Drop comedy on July 27 and 28. Tickets will be available on the official website of the shows and can also be accessed through Mike's bio on Instagram.

In an interview with the St. Louis Post Dispatch, he opened up about his comic style and said:

“What I’ve learned through the course of comedy is that I connect. I understand people, and I understand myself even more. That’s why my comedy is very practical, very every day, very simple. I’m real. People connect to the things I’m speaking of."

He continued:

“I’m kinda telling the story that your average guy will not share. I don’t think he’ll say the things in front of people that I’ll say, though he has lived it.”

Many of the topics that he addresses on stage come from his experience during the pandemic. He struggled to come to terms with the fact that he may never be able to do his job again. Although he did many great shows virtually, they still didn't compare to performing for live audiences.

The star's comedic influences include Martin Lawrence, Patrice O’Neal, Chris Rock, and Katt Williams. He confessed that now is the time for viewers to catch up on his performances.

“I’ve been doing comedy for so long, and I’ve been turning these corners. I’m understanding this, and I think I’ve figured out something important about who I am and what I am onstage. It’s about taking the time, taking no time off and just doing it.”

The premiere episode of America's Got Talent featured Mike alongside other incredible contestants, including pop girl group sensation XOMG POP, ventriloquist Celia Munoz, and rapper and magician Merchant Vera among others. Many incredible performers were showcased, and they managed to impress fans and judges alike.

Viewers can vote for their favorite contestants from the AGT application or NBC's official website.

