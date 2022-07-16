Who was Jak Knight? Tributes pour in as stand-up comedian dies aged 28

Stand-up comedian and writer Jak Knight passed away on Thursday night in Los Angeles. According to a statement by his family, the Bust Down co-creator died aged 28. However, the cause of his death is still unknown.
Since news of his death made headlines, netizens and celebrities alike have taken to social media to pay their tributes to the star-in-making.
The LA-based comedian was best known for working with several series, including ABC sitcom black-ish and Big Mouth among others. A family representative said that they are asking fans to respect their privacy during the "extremely difficult time."
Everything about Jak Knight and his career
Though the comedian is originally from Seattle, he later moved to Los Angeles. He worked on the Fox animated series Lucas Bros. Moving Company in 2013 and the very next year, Comedy Central named him a Comic To Watch.
In 2015 he went on to be named the New Face at the Montral Just for Laughs Festival. That same year, he performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, where he opened for legends like Dave Chappelle, Eric Andre, Moshe Kasher, Aziz Ansari and Joel McHale.
The comedic genius went on to become a staff writer and story editor for Netflix’s Big Mouth in 2017. Along with being a writer for the same, he voiced the character of DeVon, who appeared in 28 episodes of the show.
In 2021, Knight became a regular performer on the late-night show Pause With Sam Jay, and was also a producer for the same. The comedian wrote seven episodes of the show’s second show which was released in May.
Jak Knight only kept adding to his accolades when he wrote for Bill Burr’s sketch comedy series Immoral Compass, which was part of the Roku Channel. According to Knight’s official website, he was also a regular NBA2K player who played alongside Hannibal Buress and Michael B Jordan.
A few of his other appearances were in the comedy series, The Metltdown with Jonah and Kumail, @MIDNIGHT and Adam Devin’s House Party.
Tributes pour in as Jak Knight passes away
It wasn't just his fans who were mourning Knight's death. Following news of his passing, Jak's Bust Down family released a statement which said:
“He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak’s family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time.”
Additionally, Comedy Central too, took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the comedian and said that he was a "hysterical and honest comedian."
Other comedians and celebrities, too, were heartbroken at the news of Knight's death. These included comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Tom Dillon as well as the writer TJ Chambers.
People took to Twitter to express their grief about the loss of the comedian and through their messages, some spoke of their memories with Knight.
Fans also said that Knight was "what the culture needed" while calling him a goat (greatest of all time) in the making. Others said that he was "genuinely one of the funniest comedians" they had seen and noted that they were really sad about his passing.
As mentioned earlier, no additional details about Jak Knight's passing or the reason behind it were provided by the family.