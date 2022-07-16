Who was Jak Knight? Tributes pour in as stand-up comedian dies aged 28

Stand-up comedian and writer Jak Knight passed away on Thursday night in Los Angeles. According to a statement by his family, the Bust Down co-creator died aged 28. However, the cause of his death is still unknown.

Since news of his death made headlines, netizens and celebrities alike have taken to social media to pay their tributes to the star-in-making.

The LA-based comedian was best known for working with several series, including ABC sitcom black-ish and Big Mouth among others. A family representative said that they are asking fans to respect their privacy during the "extremely difficult time."

Everything about Jak Knight and his career

Though the comedian is originally from Seattle, he later moved to Los Angeles. He worked on the Fox animated series Lucas Bros. Moving Company in 2013 and the very next year, Comedy Central named him a Comic To Watch.

In 2015 he went on to be named the New Face at the Montral Just for Laughs Festival. That same year, he performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, where he opened for legends like Dave Chappelle, Eric Andre, Moshe Kasher, Aziz Ansari and Joel McHale.

Jak Knight died at the age of 28 (Image via Getty Images)

The comedic genius went on to become a staff writer and story editor for Netflix’s Big Mouth in 2017. Along with being a writer for the same, he voiced the character of DeVon, who appeared in 28 episodes of the show.

In 2021, Knight became a regular performer on the late-night show Pause With Sam Jay, and was also a producer for the same. The comedian wrote seven episodes of the show’s second show which was released in May.

Jak Knight only kept adding to his accolades when he wrote for Bill Burr’s sketch comedy series Immoral Compass, which was part of the Roku Channel. According to Knight’s official website, he was also a regular NBA2K player who played alongside Hannibal Buress and Michael B Jordan.

A few of his other appearances were in the comedy series, The Metltdown with Jonah and Kumail, @MIDNIGHT and Adam Devin’s House Party.

Tributes pour in as Jak Knight passes away

It wasn't just his fans who were mourning Knight's death. Following news of his passing, Jak's Bust Down family released a statement which said:

“He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak’s family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time.”

Additionally, Comedy Central too, took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the comedian and said that he was a "hysterical and honest comedian."

comedycentral @ComedyCentral Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously. Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously. https://t.co/F1dQEjT5GV

Other comedians and celebrities, too, were heartbroken at the news of Knight's death. These included comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Tom Dillon as well as the writer TJ Chambers.

Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it. Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it.

T.J. Chambers @ SDCC @tjchambersLA Every time I was on a show with Jak Knight, it felt like he easily could have been “21 year old kid who has heat and knows it” but he always wound up being *so nice* to everyone, whatever level, and also damn funny. Thinking of his friends and the comedy community today. Every time I was on a show with Jak Knight, it felt like he easily could have been “21 year old kid who has heat and knows it” but he always wound up being *so nice* to everyone, whatever level, and also damn funny. Thinking of his friends and the comedy community today.

Tim Dillon @TimJDillon RIP to Jak Knight. We taped Netflix specials together years ago. He was an incredibly funny original voice in comedy and a great guy who will be sorely missed. RIP to Jak Knight. We taped Netflix specials together years ago. He was an incredibly funny original voice in comedy and a great guy who will be sorely missed.

People took to Twitter to express their grief about the loss of the comedian and through their messages, some spoke of their memories with Knight.

Josh Adam Meyers @JoshAdamMeyers You could tell he was special the first time you saw him. So much talent and even better person. RIP Jak Knight. You could tell he was special the first time you saw him. So much talent and even better person. RIP Jak Knight.

blaire erskine @blaireerskine I remember being on a show with Jak Knight back when I was just starting out - I was so nervous and he was so encouraging and kind. I’ve always remembered that. Thinking of his friends and family tonight. I remember being on a show with Jak Knight back when I was just starting out - I was so nervous and he was so encouraging and kind. I’ve always remembered that. Thinking of his friends and family tonight.

Dani Fernandez @msdanifernandez I don’t know what to say about Jak Knight that he wouldn’t make fun of me for. But you were so incredibly loved and respected. There will never be anyone quite like you I don’t know what to say about Jak Knight that he wouldn’t make fun of me for. But you were so incredibly loved and respected. There will never be anyone quite like you 💔

Solomon Georgio @solomongeorgio I don’t know what to say. I met Jak Knight when he was a teenager. I’ll never forget the weekend me, him and Mo Welch did a casino show for a bunch of Trump voters. One crowd was especially hateful and he didn’t hold back a single punch. I don’t know what to say. I met Jak Knight when he was a teenager. I’ll never forget the weekend me, him and Mo Welch did a casino show for a bunch of Trump voters. One crowd was especially hateful and he didn’t hold back a single punch.

Fans also said that Knight was "what the culture needed" while calling him a goat (greatest of all time) in the making. Others said that he was "genuinely one of the funniest comedians" they had seen and noted that they were really sad about his passing.

JustHuge469 @Justhuge469 Jack Knight was what the culture needed comedy lost a goat in the making. Jack Knight was what the culture needed comedy lost a goat in the making. https://t.co/phHLoVvAQY

💫 @grosstchen Jack Knight was genuinely one of the funniest comedians i've seen in years and I fully believed he was gonna be our generation's Chapelle... 28 is so young Jack Knight was genuinely one of the funniest comedians i've seen in years and I fully believed he was gonna be our generation's Chapelle... 28 is so young 💔

DuhWanna 💚 @SheSo_Asstastic I’m genuinely sad about Jack Knight I’m genuinely sad about Jack Knight 😢

As mentioned earlier, no additional details about Jak Knight's passing or the reason behind it were provided by the family.

