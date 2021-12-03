Who is Serena Skov Campbell? All about Aziz Ansari's girlfriend as couple get engaged

As per Page Six, comedian and actor Aziz Ansari is now engaged to Serena Skov Campbell. The Parks and Recreation star reportedly revealed the news on Wednesday, December 1, while attending a comedy cellar in New York.

It is unknown how long Ansari and Campbell have been together. As per multiple publications, the two have been together since 2018. In 2019, he revealed to the crowd at his show in Radio City that he is planning to marry Campbell.

What is known about Aziz Ansari's reported fiancée, Serena Skov Campbell?

Serena Skov Campbell is a Danish forensic data scientist with a Ph.D. in Plasmonics from King's College of London. She is also a physicist with a degree in Physics from The University of Manchester.

The presumed 33-year-old's academic excellence does not stop there as she has also received an STX degree for Chemistry from Esbjerg Statsskole, which she attended from 2005 to 2008.

Serena Skov Campbell has been a senior associate of PwC's forensic investigative analytics team since September 2019 in London, United Kingdom. She has also served as a mentor with an educational program called ORBYT mission.

Campbell is also known to speak four languages: English, Danish, French, and German.

How did their relationship begin?

Aziz Ansari and Serena Skov Campbell reportedly started seeing each other in September 2018. Aziz posted a picture featuring them together a year later, but it has since been deleted. The snap was taken at the US Open, essentially making their relationship public.

The couple was later spotted in Los Angeles. Aziz Ansari also took Serena Skov Campbell to India in December 2018 to meet with his grandmother, who had Alzheimer's disease.

