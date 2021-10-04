How old is Tony Bennett's wife, Susan Crow? Age difference and marriage explored as she opens up on husband's Alzheimer's

In June, just a few weeks before Tony Bennett's 95th birthday, renowned journalist Anderson Cooper met him and his wife Susan Crow (aka Susan Benedetto) for a 60-minute interview.

While speaking with Cooper, Crow revealed that Tony is unaware of having Alzheimer's disease. She said:

"He recognizes me, thank goodness, his children, you know, we are blessed in a lot of ways. He's very sweet. He doesn't know he has it (Alzheimer's disease)."

Tony Bennett was first diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2017 by his neurologist, Dr. Gayatri Devi. She told Anderson Cooper:

"I know that his hippocampus, which is the Grand Central Station of memories — and the conduit through which we retrieve memories as well as lay down memories is not working very well."

According to Susan, it was Doctor Gayatri who said:

"If he (Tony Bennett) wants to sing, let him sing because that's the best thing for him."

About Susan Crow, and how long she has been married to Tony Bennett

Susan Crow is 55-years-old and the third wife of Tony Bennett. She is currently his full-time caregiver and has been married to him for fourteen years.

As per reports, Crow was born in San Francisco on September 9, 1966. She is around 40 years younger than her spouse. While the couple has no children together, Tony has four children from his two previous marriages.

For her higher education, Susan Crow moved to New York around the mid-1980s. She reportedly attended both Fordham University and Columbia University.

After graduating, the star wife worked as an administrative assistant for Merrill Lynch before eventually transitioning into teaching and academics. She is known to have continued teaching for some time after meeting Tony Bennett.

Susan and Tony (Image via M Suarez/Getty Images)

In 1999, Susan helped Tony open a non-profit organization, Exploring The Arts (ETA). She has been reported to work as the Board President of the company, which aids 17 schools throughout Los Angeles and New York.

Susan has previously launched a management company called Creative Artists Management.

How did Tony Bennett and Susan Crow meet?

In Tony Bennett's 2016 book, Just Getting Started, the nonagenarian singer mentioned meeting Susan's parents in 1966.

He wrote:

"As fate would have it, [Susan's mother] was pregnant at the time with… Susan! It's a photo we all laugh about, knowing the incredible turn of events that followed."

According to Just Jared, the two reportedly met in one of Tony's concerts when Susan was in her 20s, and the singer was in his 60s. The pair allegedly dated for almost 20 years before getting married in 2007.

