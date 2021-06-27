Tana Mongeau shades Austin McBroom over ongoing Social Gloves bankruptcy fiasco

Tana Mongeau, in a tweet yesterday, threw shade at The Ace Family's Austin McBroom. The latter, part of Social Gloves Entertainment, along with several other YouTubers and TikTokers, were part of the June 12th boxing event in Miami, Florida.

In the tweet, Tana Mongeau specifically called out Austin McBroom and stated that his involvement with Social Gloves is allegedly correlated to other content creators not getting paid.

The tweet comes directly after Vinnie Hacker, Josh Richards, and Fouseytube claimed that everyone who took part in the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event had not yet been paid. On an episode of the BFFs podcast, the former two claimed that none of the fighters or artists got paid.

not austin mcbroom owning most of social gloves and then everyone being surprised people aren’t getting paid 💀 — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 26, 2021

Tana Mongeau and Austin McBroom's involvement with Social Gloves

Social Gloves Entertainment came forward after rumors that they were filing for bankruptcy after the boxing event. In their statement on Twitter, the company acknowledged that they "hired a leading accounting firm, as well as a first-class forensic auditor, to make sure that all amounts are properly accounted for."

The organization also stated that their "sincere hope is to pay every fighter and every talent who participated in this spectacular event in a reasonable timeframe."

This is not the first time Tana Mongeau has called Austin McBroom since the boxing event. In a few now-deleted tweets, the Internet personality accused basketball pro of allegedly cheating on his wife Catherine and using a fake nanny company to do so.

Tana also tweeted on June 12th that Austin McBroom "was cheating on Catherine with a random b***h, and she left a lipstick in his car."

Austin McBroom responded that it was fellow influencer Erika Costell's lipstick before mentioning:

"Her lie ain't gonna save the attention that your lil bf Bryce is about to get for his a** whoopin'."

Tana Mongeau with more tea on Austin McBroom. pic.twitter.com/OXMsf7fe2m — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 13, 2021

one time austin mcbroom was cheating on catherine with a random bitch and she left a lipstick in his car



then i was sitting with jake in the car and he gets a facetime



it’s from austin (crying) and catherine, yelling “IS THIS TANA’S LIPSTICK AUSTIN SAYS IT IS”



(it wasn’t) — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 12, 2021

🧢 to the biggest clout chaser of them all! And it was actually Erika Costell’s lipstick dummy, I was taking Jake and her back to Jake’s house. This lame as lie ain’t gunna save the attention that your lil bf Bryce is about to get for his ass whoopin. — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) June 12, 2021

At the time of writing, Austin McBroom mentioned Tana Mongeau in a tweet stating that if any woman "would love to sleep Tana Mongeau in the ring, hit me up!" He also responded to the model's claims on his Instagram story.

Matter of fact if you’re a woman who would love to sleep @tanamongeau in the ring, hit me up! I would be honored to make that happen. — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) June 26, 2021

