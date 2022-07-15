Does Rhod Gilbert smoke? Comedian expresses gratitude for health practitioners as his cancer treatment is revealed

Comedian Rhod Gilbert announced on Facebook that he is receiving treatment for cancer and is a patient at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff. The new revelation comes after the comedian canceled shows in his Book of John tour due to throat issues last week.

The 53-year-old comedian has admitted to being a heavy smoker in the past. However, it remains unclear whether this is the reason behind the cancer diagnosis.

The Carmarthen-native has been a patron of the hospital for a decade and has also hosted fundraisers for the same. He revealed to his followers that he never imagined that he would become a patient at the same health care center.

Rhod Gilbert expressed gratitude to the medical practitioners taking care of him and also said:

“As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I've trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights. I've met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years. So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I'm receiving is incredible.”

Keeping his comedic spirit in full swing, Gilbert continued:

“I wouldn't wish this on anyone... but who knows, maybe I'll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash.”

Did Rhod Gilbert smoke?

Last week, the comedian announced that his Swansea, Hereford, Yeovil and Truro shows were canceled. He stated that the reason behind the cancelation was the pain in is neck and throat that he had been enduring for “over the past few months.” Gilbert added that he had been receiving treatment for the same and was touring simultaneously.

He added that he would be rescheduling the shows for early 2023 and said:

“I am genuinely gutted that we didn't get to do the last seven shows as planned, but, rest assured, we will do everything we can to finish what we started.”

In 2015, the comedian took part in Stoptober, a 28-day British stop-smoking challenge. Several other big names, including Al Murray, Bill Bailey and Shappi Khorsandi, also took part in the challenge. During one of his shows, Gilbert shared that he had been smoking for the last 25 years and did his best to quit. He said:

“I smoked for about 25 years and probably spent 23 of those trying to quit, trying everything you can think of to kick the habit. I know first-hand that it can be hard to find the motivation to quit, but Stoptober is the perfect time to give it a go. My advice to those taking on Stoptober would be to take the 28 days one day at a time.”

It is important to note that Rhod Gilbert has not stated that his past smoking habits are the reason behind his recent diagnosis.

As the comedian made the upsetting announcement, the Velindre Cancer Center sent him their “best wishes” to get through the difficult time. They issued a statement on their Facebook page which read:

“For over 10 years, patron Rhod Gilbert has provided exceptional support for Velindre Cancer Charity and has always been an advocate for the passionate efforts of our Velindre Cancer Centre staff, donors and fundraisers. Rhod has become a special member of our Velindre family and we are sure you will join us in sending him your very best wishes during this time.”

Rhod Gilbert is married to writer and comedian Sian Harries. They tied the knot in 2013.

