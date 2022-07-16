Jenifer Lewis net worth: Icon's net worth explored as she receives star on Hollywood walk of fame

On July 15, Jenifer Lewis received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Televison category. Lewis, whose net worth is estimated to be around $2 million, has appeared in more than 400 TV episodes, 68 movies, 40 animations and even in four Broadway shows.

When she was presented with the star, Lewis was joined by Debbie Allen and composer Marc Shaiman.

As she left the ceremony, Lewis was asked about the star's value to her. She said that the star was more important to her than a show or a performance as it lasts forever.

Lewis added that she was overwhelmed with the praise she received for her career, both on and off camera and on stage too. The actress also opened up about having bipolar disorder and asking for help when she found out about it.

Jenifer Lewis's net worth explored

Jenifer Lewis is a well-known actress, singer, comedian, and activist. She made her debut with Broadway musicals and later appeared in several films.

The 65-year-old gained recognition for her role as a mother in films like Poetic Justice, The Brothers, The Cookout and Think Like a Man, among others.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the star's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Although details on her assets are not available, she has earned a lot from her career in the entertainment industry.

Following her appearances on Broadway and working as a backup singer for Bette Midler, she made her screen debut with the 1988 comedy-drama film, Beaches. Lewis then shifted to Los Angeles and began appearing in sitcoms like Murphy Brown, In Living Color, Roc, Friends, and more.

Jenifer Lewis gained recognition for her performance as Dean Davenport in the sitcom, A Different World followed by Aunt Helen in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She played the role of Tupac Shakur’s mother in the film Poetic Justice and Tina Turner’s mother in What’s Love Got to Do With It.

She continued to play comedic supporting roles in films like Corrina, Corrina, Renaissance Man, and Dead Presidents.

Jenifer was cast as Lana Hawkins in the Lifetime medical drama Strong Medicine. She has played important roles in films like Meet the Browns, Juwanna Mann, Nora’s Hair Salon, and others. The actor made guest appearances on a few TV shows and had a few voice acting roles, including The Princess and the Frog in 2009.

Jenifer Lewis was cast in the 2010 fantasy film Hereafter and was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her performance in Five. She then appeared in the NBC series The Playboy Club followed by movies like Think Like a Man, Think Like a Man Too, Baggage Claim, and The Wedding Ringer.

She played Anthony Anderson’s mother in the ABC show, Black-ish, and has appeared regularly since the second season. The singer has also featured in a number of TV advertising commercials.

In 2017, Lewis published a book based on her life and career, called The Mother of Black Hollywood.

