"Most iconic short film ever": Fans rejoice as Taylor Swift’s All Too Well in line for 2023 Oscars race 

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's short film is eligible for a nomination at the Oscars next year. The 15-minute film, titled All Too Well: The Short Film, is Taylor's directorial debut. It could receive a nomination for the Best Live Action Short Oscar next year. There are three Oscar categories for films that run for 40 minutes or less. These are the best live action short, best documentary short, and best animated short.

Following the announcement of this news, many fans took to Twitter to express their delight. According to one ecstatic Twitter user, All Too Well: The Short Film is,

"the most iconic short film ever that deserves to win"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Swift is now working with a top consulting firm to guide the film's awards campaign. During the film's release, the artist noted that it was about "an effervescent, curious young woman who ends up completely out of her depth."

Taylor Swift herself wrote and directed the film, which she claimed was not a music video. During a Q&A, she mentioned that the film was influenced by Barbara Stanwyck's films, particularly Stella Dallas from 1937.

Fans react to Taylor Swift getting nominated for her short, All Too Well: The Short Film

Swifties gushed about Taylor Swift's many talents on Twitter. Some even stated that the artist is deserving of the Oscar. If Taylor Swift wins, she will be one step closer to achieving EGOT status. The singer has already received 11 Grammy Awards and an Emmy.

Taylor Swift's short, All Too Well: The Short Film, eligible for Best Live Action at the Oscar

All Too Well: The Short Film was released on November 12, 2021 online and at the AMC Lincoln Square in NYC. The film screened at AMC Lincoln Square for one week, from November 12 to November 18. This is why it is excluded from the Best Picture race. To enter the Best Picture category, films must be released no earlier than the calendar year preceding the Oscar ceremony to qualify.

However, the film has entered the Best Live Action Short category as it was eligible for its window. The window for the film’s Best Live Action category began on October 1 and will continue until September 30. This makes the short film Oscar-eligible.

Earlier this year, Swift also screened the film at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival on June 11. Also present at the screening were stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

The short-film was inspired by the extended version of her breakup ballad, All Too Well. During an appearance on Seth Meyer's talk show, Swift said she liked collaborating with people she personally admired.

She said:

"I like working with friends or people who I think would be excited about working with me."

Further speaking about her debut, she said:

"I've never made a short film before. I needed to reach out to people who would maybebelieve that I was capable with it. I'm just blown away by what they did -- they went out and left it all on the field."

According to reports, American singer and rapper Kendrick Lamar is also eligible for the nomination for the best live action short Oscar. Lamar's We Cry Together is a six-minute film featuring himself and Taylour Paige. The duo is shown as a quarelling couple. In addition, Lamar also released a song of the same name that was featured in his recently released album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

