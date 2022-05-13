Where is all the Baby formula? Pictures of baby formula pallets at Border detention centers spark debate around immigrants

American Republicans have raised their concerns after discovering that baby formula is being sent to warehouses on the US-Mexico border for immigrants, even though the country itself is facing a massive shortage.

On May 12, Representative Kat Cammack took to Twitter to share two pictures of warehouse shelves, one stocked with baby formula and food from a processing center at the southern border and the other showing empty shelves at an American grocery store.

Kat Cammack @Kat_Cammack The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula.



The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce.



This is what America last looks like. The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula.The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. https://t.co/OO0V99njoy

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

"The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like."

Cammack said in a Facebook video that while migrant children deserve to be fed, the stockpiling was merely "another example of the 'America Last' ideology."

“It is not the children’s fault at all. But what is infuriating to me is that this is another example of the ‘America Last’ agenda the Biden administration continues to perpetuate.”

According to a tweet from ABC reporter Ben Siegel, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also mentioned "emerging" photographs from the border that she said showed the Biden administration shipping containers of baby food there.

Ben Siegel @bensiegel @RepMTG : "Pictures are emerging today, from the border, where the Biden administration has been sending pallets of baby formula for illegal mothers and their babies while American mothers and babies can't find baby formula." .@RepMTG: "Pictures are emerging today, from the border, where the Biden administration has been sending pallets of baby formula for illegal mothers and their babies while American mothers and babies can't find baby formula."

Meanwhile, worried parents are pleading with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reopen the nation's largest baby formula facility, which has been closed due to a statewide shortage that has left their infants hungry and unwell.

White House has responded to its decision of shutting the Abbott plant which distributed baby formula

Anthony LaMesa @ajlamesa Baby formula section in a large Mexican chain supermarket. Baby formula section in a large Mexican chain supermarket. https://t.co/F0o6zaIHn1

On May 12, the White House discussed the closure of the Abbott plant, but the authorities also said that the re-opening of the plant has not yet been decided.

At her daily press briefing, Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, said:

"The reason we're here is because the FDA took a step to ensure that babies were taking safe formula. There were babies who died from taking this formula so they were doing their jobs."

As reported earlier, a recent Datasembly assessment, for the week ending on April 24, of infant formula stock shows that the 40% of the top-selling formula items were out of stock at shops across the United States.

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok There is currently a baby formula shortage in America that they expect to get worse. Why isn’t this the biggest news story? What is @POTUS doing about it? There is currently a baby formula shortage in America that they expect to get worse. Why isn’t this the biggest news story? What is @POTUS doing about it? https://t.co/RoMSzxx6Ej

National out-of-stock levels grew by nine percentage points between April 3 and April 24, rising from 31 percent to 40 percent. This represents a huge increase from 18% in January, 11% in November, and 3% a year ago.

A February recall of powdered infant formula from an Abbott Nutrition factory in Sturgis, Michigan, was connected to numerous newborn hospitalizations and fatalities, and ongoing supply chain problems have contributed to a countrywide baby formula shortage, leaving many disappointed or fearful.

As the Michigan facility remains closed and families struggle to get adequate supplies, the Biden administration has received substantial criticism and requests to take action to address the situation.

Edited by Somava