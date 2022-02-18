Abbott baby formula recall: Cronobacter sakazakii scare explained amid Similac warning 

The US Food and Drug Administration has advised baby formula buyers not to purchase powdered formulas from Abbott Nutrition. This comes after four babies from Texas, Ohio and Minnesota became sick with bacterial infections after consuming the product.

The selection which caused the same included Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas, which were manufactured by the company’s facilities in Sturgis and Michigan.

To identify the formula produced in the facilities, one can check the multi-digit number at the bottom of the product. The formula will have to be disposed if:

The first two digits of the code are between 22 and 37; and

The container’s code reads K8, SH or Z2; and

If the expiration date stated 4-1-2022 (April 2022) or later

Abbott @AbbottNews If your product is affected by the recall, do not use it and go to similacrecall.com to obtain a refund or replacement. You should seek safe, alternative feeding options and talk to your pediatrician or healthcare professional. If your product is affected by the recall, do not use it and go to similacrecall.com to obtain a refund or replacement. You should seek safe, alternative feeding options and talk to your pediatrician or healthcare professional.

The FDA advised consumers not to buy the formulas made by the aforementioned facilites as it led to infant hospitalization and Cronobacter infection contributed to the death of a baby.

What is Cronobacter infection that was caused by the baby formula?

Cronobacter sakazakii formerly known as Enterobacter sakazakii, is a germ often found in dry foods such as baby formula.

Cronobacter infections are rare but can be extremely dangerous for newborns. The first symptoms of the infection include fever, crying, low energy and poor feeding. It often develops into sepsis, a threatening blood infection or meningitis.

Those born prematurely are the most vulnerable to the Cronobacter infection.

Parents and caregivers of those children who have used the formula and are concerned about the health of their child are advised to contact their healthcare provider.

Following the recent scare, Frank Yiannas, the FDA's deputy commissioner for food policy and response, said in a statement:

“We want to reassure the public that we're working diligently with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while we work to resolve this safety concern as quickly as possible.”

Abbott @AbbottNews If your product is not affected by the recall, no action is necessary and you can continue to use it. If your product is not affected by the recall, no action is necessary and you can continue to use it.

Joe Manning, the executive vice president of nutritional products, apologized for the harmful baby formula sold as well. He said that the company deeply regrets the “concern and inconvenience this situation will cause parents, caregivers and health care professionals.”

Edited by Siddharth Satish