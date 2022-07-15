Fact Check: Does Gordon Ramsay like vegan food?

Gordon Ramsay made a jaw-dropping revelation on the 7th episode of Masterchef: Back to Win. The celebrity chef finally admitted his love for vegan food, a secret he kept for a while. The 12th season of the cult reality TV show, titled this year, features contestants from past seasons competing against each other for another shot at victory.

The 7th episode, "Gordon Ramsay Loves Vegans," was the series' first ever meatless cooking challenge. While explaining the vegan challenge to the chefs, Ramsay got into a playful mood with the contestants, admitting that he had a secret to share. "It's a secret that's so big, I'm almost afraid to say it on national television," he confessed.

Ramsay, known for not having the nicest things to say about vegans and vegan food, caused quite a stir among the contestants, who looked confused and shocked by what he would soon reveal. Fellow judge Aaron Sanchez was egging Ramsay on, "Don't worry, Gordon. This is a safe space. We'll support you."

After a hilarious build-up and constant coaxing by judges and chefs, Ramsay finally revealed the secret that not many were expecting to hear:

"After all these years, I can finally admit, that I actually love vegan food."

The big reveal surprised everyone, with contestants reacting with "Wow" and "that can't be true." In an interview, one of the contestants said that it sounded like a "bad nightmare" that 'Mr. Beef Wellington' liked eating vegetables.

Before demonstrating the "beet wellington," his vegan take on the classic beef wellington, drives home his confession one more time, “It’s taken me 20 years to get to this point.”

With an entire garden of fresh fruits and vegetables at their disposal, this was bound to be a memorable episode for more reasons than one.

Cathy Selig @CatGrl67 @GordonRamsay @MASTERCHEFonFOX I'm an SO excited for this one! Thank you for showcasing the fact that vegan food can be beautiful, creative, and DELICIOUS! This is one happy vegan girl! @GordonRamsay @MASTERCHEFonFOX I'm an SO excited for this one! Thank you for showcasing the fact that vegan food can be beautiful, creative, and DELICIOUS! This is one happy vegan girl!

Gordon Ramsay told People magazine, "Thanks to the kids, I've realized it's ok to be vegan…SOMETIMES!!!"

Ramsay is exploring the vegan life after mocking PETA

PETA @peta @GordonRamsay We always knew you would admit to loving vegan food Can’t wait to see the creative @MASTERCHEFonFOX YES!We always knew you would admit to loving vegan foodCan’t wait to see the creative #vegan dishes everyone cooks up tonight! @GordonRamsay @MASTERCHEFonFOX YES! 💯 We always knew you would admit to loving vegan food 😉 Can’t wait to see the creative #vegan dishes everyone cooks up tonight! 🌱

Ramsay has made his dislike for vegetarian food public several times. In 2016, he joked that he was "allergic to vegans." In 2018, he poked fun at a Twitter user's picture of their vegan lasagna. He tweeted, "I’m a member of PETA! People are eating tasty animals."

However, as time passed, the celebrity chef seemed to have experienced a change in heart. Just three months after mocking the vegan lifestyle, he took to Twitter to reveal that he was "going to give this #vegan thing a try. " In 2021, he became the spokesperson for Silk, a plant-based milk brand.

His fondness for vegan life is also evident in his restaurant menus, where he has introduced several vegan dishes. Besides his restaurant, Ramsay always shares his vegan recipes on social media.

He has impressed his fan base with delectable delights such as crispy vegan bacon, eggplant steak, and vegan bang bang cauliflower, among others.

