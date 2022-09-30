Which team won the premiere night's challenge on Hell's Kitchen Season 21? Scores, punishment and more explored

Hell's Kitchen aired its Season 21 premiere on Thursday, September 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw contestants from diverse backgrounds and age groups showcase their best culinary skills to impress judge and host Gordon Ramsay and move forward in the competition. The teams were divided into the Red team - youngsters (in the age group of 20) and Blue team - members in the age bracket of 40..

Contestants from both teams on Hell's Kitchen presented delicious dishes which led to a tie. With Sakari's dish, the Red team took the win and earned a yacht dinner with Gordon Ramsay himself. Meanwhile, the Blue team lost by a tiny margin and were left to clean up and pick up deliveries.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner."

What transpired iin the premiere episode of Hell's Kitchen?

The premiere episode of Hell's Kitchen began by introducing 18 contestants to viewers as they made their way to the filming site in Los Angeles, California. They were welcomed by sous chefs - Season 10 winner Chrstina Wilson for the Red Team and Season 7 runner-up Jason "Jay" Santos. After a brief introduction, viewers witnessed the grand entry of Gordon Ramsay as he pulled up in a monster truck.

Introducing the idea for the season, Gordon said that the winner could be a young chef "bursting with new ideas, creativity and energy," or an older chef "who has been battle tested, solid as a rock and very consistent." The name for the season was then revealed to be Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages.

The two Hell's kitchen teams had to cook their signature dish and present it to Gordon in 45 minutes. All contestants put in their best foot forward to introduce their dishes to the judge but also set the tone for the season. While some cooked confidently, others took risks that weren't well managed.

HexClad @hexclad



#HellsKitchen Vlad’s confidence in his truffles is unmatched Vlad’s confidence in his truffles is unmatched #HellsKitchen https://t.co/5eIhxZBLhb

While Ileana presented an undercooked rissotto, Nicole disappointed Gordon and fellow contestants by cooking with bagged pasta and canned tomatoes. A member from each team was pitted against each other during the presentation, with the judges scoring them from a scale of 1-5: 5 being "stunning and delicious," and 1 being "wretched" and not up to the mark.

After a few hits and misses, both Hell's kitchen teams tied for 31 points. To break the tie, Gordon invited top dishes from each team - Sakari's dish from the Red team and Alex's dish from the Blue Team. The judge confessed that both dishes were immaculate and beautifully cooked, and the dish with a slight edge was Sakari’s, leading to the Red team's win.

The Red team won a sunset dinner with Gordon Ramsay himself on board a 120-foot luxury yacht. Meanwhile, the Blue team had to undertake the punishment of cleaning up both kitchens and unloading two trucks worth of the day's deliveries. The contestants were disappointed to learn that if Nicole had made the pasta herself, they could've easily won the challenge.

The following day, Hell's Kitchen contestants geared up for a fresh day in the kitchen. Gordon revealed that a new challenge awaits them and a punishment pass is up for grabs. The cheftestants had to cook a "delicious, elevated" version of the chicken wings in 40 minutes. The episode ended with a cliffhanger stating that the worst dish would send the maker home.

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen has begun on an interesting note. In the upcoming weeks, a number of celebrity guests and renowned chefs will grace the show as they judge and taste the contestants' dishes and give their valuable feedback. More challenges and punishments will leave viewers hooked to their television screens.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Hell's Kitchen on October 7, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far