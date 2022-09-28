What time will Hell's Kitchen season 21 premiere on FOX? Release date and more details explored

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen is all set to premiere on September 29 at 8:00 pm ET. Returning after Covid-19, the show's production started during last year's winter season. Like previous seasons, the upcoming installment will also feature the winner bagging a grand cash prize and a dream job at one of Gordon Ramsay's restaurant chains.

The hit show features 18 contestants competing against each other in some of the toughest culinary challenges thrown at them by Chef Ramsay. During their culinary journey on the show, contestants will have to face strict punishments and eliminations that will test their determination to win the title.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner."

The synopsis further states:

"At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner."

Contestants will be split into two teams based on their age in Hell's Kitchen season 21

In previous seasons, contestants were under the age range of 25. However, in the upcoming installment of the show, there is no such restriction. Contestants will range in age from 25 to 30 and to 40 as well.

They will be split into two teams, the Blue team will include people in their 40s while the Red Team will have contestants in their 20s. It is because of the age criteria that the upcoming season has been titled Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages.

Interestingly, season 20 of Hell's Kitchen aired throughout the summer of 2021 and its finale took place on September 13 due to the pandemic. This resulted in the production process of season 21 starting immediately after a two-week quarantine in 2021.

Once production began in the fall, the casting notice required applicants to be available from late January to early March 2022 for season 21. The show had to shoot the entire season within a work window of three weeks.

Who won the last season of Hell's Kitchen?

The contestant who lived every chef's dream of working at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant was the 25-year-old Trenton Garvey. He was the lucky winner who received the opportunity to work as head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Paris Las Vegas.

Trenton had six years of prior experience working as an executive chef at a popular Maplewood restaurant known as The Blue Duck before becoming the head chef in Las Vegas. He was highly praised by Ramsay throughout the show and the well-renowned chef also stated that he has all the qualities to become an able professional in the field.

Hell's Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Ramsay, Kent Weed, Arthur Smith, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers of the show.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Hell's Kitchen season 21 on September 29 on FOX.

