Where is Hell's Kitchen season 20 winner Trenton Garvey in 2022?

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen is set to be released on Thursday, September 29 at 8 pm ET. Every season, only one out of 18 contestants manage to win the title and secure a position in Gordon Ramsay's chain of restaurants in the country. Trenton Garvey, who was the winner in season 20, is currently working as the head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Paris Las Vegas.

Hell's Kitchen is a cooking show that first premiered on FOX on May 30, 2005. Since then, the show has been hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who also created and appeared in the British series of the same name. In the upcoming season as well, 18 contestants will battle it out to achieve the accolades of the winner.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner."

Offering more information about the show, the synopis further states:

"At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner."

Trenton Garvey from Hell's Kitchen was appreciated by Gordon Ramsay

Before winning Hell's Kitchen season 20, Trenton was an executive chef at a popular Maplewood restaurant known as The Blue Duck. He worked there for six years before shifting to Gordon Ramsay's kitchen.

While on the show, Garvey's hunger for knowledge and inclination to learn became evident very quickly. He analyzed food differently than many of his competitors and often offered contradictory takes on dishes that were popularized by leading industry chefs.

Moreover, initially, when Ramsay blasted everyone with anger, Garvey did not let it affect himself as much. In fact, later, he even began to win Ramsay's praise during the black coat challenges. Trenton was highly appreciated by the OG Gordon Ramsay during his winning moment on Hell's Kitchen. The celebrity chef said:

"Trenton is everything I could want in a protégé. At a very young age, he's already proven to be creative, passionate, and a driven leader. He will be a great asset at Gordon Ramsay Steak 2.0 at Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas."

Winning at the age of 23, Trenton became the second youngest winner in the history of Hell's Kitchen.

Treton said he "put it all on line"

After winning, Trenton said in his speech that:

"I put everything on the table so I was entirely at peace.”

He further explained how he approached his win:

"I either lost to an awesome contestant or I put it all on the table and Chef Ramsay sees what I did and wants me to win this thing. I had already put it all on the line so I was ready for whatever would happen.”

The Hell's Kitchen contestant also took his winning moment to propose to his girlfriend, who was his biggest support system on his journey as a chef. Trenton is currently happily engaged to her.

Hell's Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

Be sure to catch the latest season of Hell's Kitchen on Thursday, September 29 at 8 pm ET.

