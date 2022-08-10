What time will It’s CompliPlated Season 1 premiere? Release date, format, and more about the Food Network show

The first plant-based cooking competition, It's CompliPlated, is set to premiere its season 1 on August 11 at 10 pm ET/PT. Social media star and bestselling author Tabitha Brown will host the first-ever vegan cooking show on Food Network.

On It's CompliPlated, the host will challenge four talented chefs in every episode to prepare a scrumptious meal to battle it out for the $10,000 cash prize. The description of the premiere episode, titled Dinner Party at My Place, Y'all!, reads:

“Tabitha Brown's plant-based diet has never gotten in the way of making a social media-worthy spread at her dinners, but her latest guests and their aversions to gluten, fruits and vegetables will turn this party into a 'pressure cooker.'”

All about Food Network's It’s CompliPlated Season 1 format

The six-episode season of It's CompliPlated will premiere on Thursday, with Tabitha Brown as the show's host. The synopsis of the new show reads:

"It has never been harder to make one meal to satisfy all the people at the dining table and the new series It’s CompliPlated, hosted by vegan foodie and New York Times best-selling author Tabitha Brown, tackles that challenge with incredible results."

Further adding:

"From a taste of Southern hospitality using only plant-based ingredients and a comfort food gluten-free noodle dish to an Instagram-worthy dinner party without fruits or vegetables, these unique cooking battles showcase how to make delicious food under any circumstance."

In every episode of It's CompliPlated, viewers will see four chefs competing in three rounds of cooking challenges to create delicious and drool-worthy dishes with only plant-based ingredients while adhering to the panel's dietary choices and keeping their allergies in mind.

The dish will be tasted by Maneet Chauhan (Chopped, Tournament of Champions) "and a rotating panel of guest judges, each with a very particular palate and tricky food requirements."

In the end, judges will declare the episode winner who will walk away with a grand $10,000 prize money.

The network chose Tabitha as the show's host due to her "energy, sense of humor, and real-life journey to becoming vegan." Speaking about the show, Tabitha said:

“Becoming vegan changed my life and the way I cook – and I know folks can relate to the daily challenge of making the whole family happy with one meal, so we decided to make a game of it. These chefs cook from the heart and their food is mind-blowing – viewers are sure to have a blast and be inspired for their next family dinner.”

About It's CompliPlated host Tabitha Brown

Tabitha Brown is a North Carolina-born actress and social media personality best known for vegan food content on her accounts. The mom-of-two has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and Tik Tok.

"America's mom" Tabitha is a New York Times bestselling author of her debut book, Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business). She also has a partnership with Target and her own healthy haircare line called Donna's Recipe. She is named Equity Partner of Orro. She is developing a Calm Sleep Story and partnering with McCormick on her signature Sunshine Seasoning.

The star has appeared on The Chi, Will & Grace, and The Conners in "addition to co-creating and starring in her own children's show with YouTube Originals, Tab Time."

Tune in on Thursday on Food Network to watch the first episode of It's CompliPlated. The show will also stream on discovery+.

