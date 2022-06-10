Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard documentary: Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew set to appear in Discovery+ series

American actor Johnny Depp's lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, are all set to star in Discovery+ U.K.'s upcoming docuseries, based on the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard's heated court battle.

The lawyer duo will star in the forthcoming part of Johnny vs. Amber, which will feature exclusive interviews and testimonies with Vasquez and Chew, along with attorneys from Heard's side. The series is a follow-up to the first Johnny vs. Amber, which followed Depp's 2020 defamation trial in the U.K. High Court.

For the uninitiated, Depp previously lost a UK libel lawsuit against The Sun tabloid, which referred to the actor in an article as a "wife-beater." According to the BBC, the court eventually declared that the components of the report were "substantially true" when The Sun asserted that the piece was accurate.

Johnny Depp Fan @justjdepp Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez

Two admirable lawyers

Two admirable people Ben Chew and Camille VasquezTwo admirable lawyersTwo admirable people https://t.co/TWROB5XpGf

This time, the spotlight will be on the recent defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, which resulted in Depp receiving $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Amber Heard (the latter lowered to the state law maximum of $350,000).

Each episode will offer one side of the debate through legal teams, friends, family, and crucial witnesses, based on detailed evidence and testimonials from both parties.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard-inspired docuseries was a major hit

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL A man won $10,000 betting that Johnny Depp would win the trial against Amber Heard. A man won $10,000 betting that Johnny Depp would win the trial against Amber Heard. https://t.co/fDeqFjT8xe

In an official statement, Clare Laycock, Senior VP of Planning and Insights and Head of Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. said:

“When we commissioned Johnny vs. Amber for Discovery+, we knew that we were tackling a very sensitive case, but one with huge global profile and interest that would resonate with our audience."

She further added:

"Since it premiered in December last year, Johnny vs. Amber has been one of the most successful unscripted Discovery+ Originals, currently the number 1 acquisition driver in the UK as well as topping engagement figures and traveling globally across the US, EMEA and our wider international markets.”

Post the multi-million trial, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez became an internet sensation.

Brown Rudnick @BrownRudnickLLP We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Full announcement here: bit.ly/3tkNuzI We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Full announcement here: bit.ly/3tkNuzI https://t.co/LqE5Z3Ig7B

Vasquez was promoted to partner at her company, Brown Rudnick, during the trial, when millions saw her confront Heard on the witness stand about her reluctance to donate her $7 million divorce proceedings to charity, among other things.

Vasquez slammed the actress during closing arguments, urging the jury to see Johnny Depp as the mistreated partner and Heard as the abuser.

“There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp. And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms. Heard.”

Jeannie @jeanniebrichett



We’ve seen her be super friendly and smiley but today she was on fire during cross. #CamilleVazquez Camille Vasquez has finally gotten her moment to cross Amber Heard. It was a joy watching her take control during the 1 hr and 30 minutes of cross today.We’ve seen her be super friendly and smiley but today she was on fire during cross. #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard Camille Vasquez has finally gotten her moment to cross Amber Heard. It was a joy watching her take control during the 1 hr and 30 minutes of cross today. We’ve seen her be super friendly and smiley but today she was on fire during cross. #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard #CamilleVazquez https://t.co/D7NpZVHMlu

Vasquez went on to call Heard's claims in the witness box "the performance of her life," adding that she is not a good actor.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over an op-ed article that she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers stated that the piece insinuated that she was talking about him.

