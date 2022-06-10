Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard documentary: Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew set to appear in Discovery+ series

American actor Johnny Depp's lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, are all set to star in Discovery+ U.K.'s upcoming docuseries, based on the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard's heated court battle.
The lawyer duo will star in the forthcoming part of Johnny vs. Amber, which will feature exclusive interviews and testimonies with Vasquez and Chew, along with attorneys from Heard's side. The series is a follow-up to the first Johnny vs. Amber, which followed Depp's 2020 defamation trial in the U.K. High Court.
For the uninitiated, Depp previously lost a UK libel lawsuit against The Sun tabloid, which referred to the actor in an article as a "wife-beater." According to the BBC, the court eventually declared that the components of the report were "substantially true" when The Sun asserted that the piece was accurate.
This time, the spotlight will be on the recent defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, which resulted in Depp receiving $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Amber Heard (the latter lowered to the state law maximum of $350,000).
Each episode will offer one side of the debate through legal teams, friends, family, and crucial witnesses, based on detailed evidence and testimonials from both parties.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard-inspired docuseries was a major hit
In an official statement, Clare Laycock, Senior VP of Planning and Insights and Head of Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. said:
“When we commissioned Johnny vs. Amber for Discovery+, we knew that we were tackling a very sensitive case, but one with huge global profile and interest that would resonate with our audience."
She further added:
"Since it premiered in December last year, Johnny vs. Amber has been one of the most successful unscripted Discovery+ Originals, currently the number 1 acquisition driver in the UK as well as topping engagement figures and traveling globally across the US, EMEA and our wider international markets.”
Post the multi-million trial, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez became an internet sensation.
Vasquez was promoted to partner at her company, Brown Rudnick, during the trial, when millions saw her confront Heard on the witness stand about her reluctance to donate her $7 million divorce proceedings to charity, among other things.
Vasquez slammed the actress during closing arguments, urging the jury to see Johnny Depp as the mistreated partner and Heard as the abuser.
“There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp. And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms. Heard.”
Vasquez went on to call Heard's claims in the witness box "the performance of her life," adding that she is not a good actor.
Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over an op-ed article that she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers stated that the piece insinuated that she was talking about him.