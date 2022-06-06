“She is a unicorn”: Camille Vasquez flooded with offers by Hollywood law firms following Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory 

Johnny Depp’s legal team members, especially Camille Vasquez, are getting immense praise on social media. Sources claim that reputed law firms are in a bidding war for the all-star attorney who grilled Amber Heard during her cross-examination. Industry sources have also stated that it is only a matter of time before she decides which firm to join.
Camille Vasquez became a star in her own right after she sparred with the Aquaman actress and famously objected the actress’ lawyer Elaine Bredehoft several times during court proceedings. The 37-year-old has become a popular figure among Johnny Depp fans.
A source told the New York Post that the tough as a nail lawyer has received several offers from Hollywood law firms following her victorious performance during the recent defamation trial. The source revealed:
“Talent agents are circling Camille because they recognize that she is the unicorn — a smart, savvy, poised attorney whose impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility. And the fact that she is a woman of color is an added bonus.”
The Post revealed that the lawyer has already received several offers from traditional TV networks and cable channels. A former network executive familiar with such offers told The Post:
“Camille is inarguably a great voice to weigh in on legal matters and networks are naturally chomping at the bit to speak with her about on-air opportunities.”
“She can probably go anywhere”: Attorney claims Camille Vasquez can join any firm she pleases
Although firms continue to fight for the University of Southern California-graduate, she remains an associate at law firm Brown Rudnick, which represented Johnny Depp. Judd Burstein, a celebrity lawyer, predicted that Camille Vasquez will be a partner at Brown Rudnick “soon.”
Nicki Minaj’s attorney Burstein added that a legal firm would not have allowed her to take a very public case like Depp’s trial “if she wasn’t on the partner track.” Burstein added:
“There are two factors that go into making a partner — your quality of lawyering and ability to attract business. She can probably go anywhere and make a nice deal for herself.”
Another source, who wished to remain anonymous, also confirmed that several companies are fighting for Vasquez. They said:
“The legal community is buzzing with firms fighting to be the highest bidder for Camille to join their team. She’s a shark and her performance in trial showed it.”
Camille Vasquez has sky-rocketed in her career, to the point where she was performing much better in court than senior lawyers. A source compared her to Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft:
“Camille’s trial skills were much more effective than Elaine Bredehoft to a point where I almost felt bad for Elaine where she was being out-lawyered by an associate like that.”
Following her success in court, Brown Rudnick told The Post that they were “thrilled” to see their associate Vasquez garner surplus attention:
“We were always confident that she had what it takes to succeed on this stage. That’s why she is a key member of the trial team and has a bright future with us.”
The internet became huge fans of the lawyer, to the point where they assumed that Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez were in a relationship. Netizens were thrilled to see the two get along well in court. However, rumours of the same were debunked when she was spotted with her boyfriend Edward Owen.