Who is Edward Owen? All about Camille Vasquez's boyfriend as couple are spotted in public 

Days after the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial verdict was announced, celebrated lawyer Camille Vasquez was seen with her boyfriend Edward Owen. The couple were leaving a Virginia hotel and making their way to the airport. Prior to entering her car, the 37-year-old was seen stopping to pose for a picture with a fan.

38-year-old Edward Owen has reportedly been an executive at WeWork since 2017. The company is known for handling real estate in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. His job entails building a global clientele by scouting locations in new markets and negotiating agreements with landlords.

Prior to joining the organization, Owen worked as a developer for Swire Property, which is based in the US, Hong Kong and China.

Everything we know about Camille Vasquez’s boyfriend

Sources claim that the attorney met Edward Owen in November at an upscale gastropub in London. An insider revealed that their relationship is still new “but Edward is smitten with her.” The insider added:

“He has visited Camille in the U.S. since this trial started and she plans to visit him in the U.K. as soon as the case is over. It's long distance and they're both high flyers in their respective careers, but they're hoping to make it work.”

Story continues below ad

Property Forum states that Owen has 12 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector. Having graduated from the University of Cambridge, he is also a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Prior to Camille Vasquez’s relationship coming into the limelight, she did not confirm or deny dating the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, when the paparazzi questioned her about her dating life, she preferred to keep quiet about the same.

Story continues below ad

Johnny Depp fans were hoping to see him hit it off with Vasquez after she floored Heard during the sensationalized defamation trial. While many were convinced that the actor was dating Camille Vasquez, body language experts analysed that the two flirting was simply an attempt to boost his likeability to the jury. Judi James, a body language expert said:

“When someone is trying to clear their name in court the behavior of their legal teams and the way they interact with them will send out very strongly influential non-verbal messages to a jury and, in a case this size, the rest of the world.”

James added that Depp gets to improve his likeability by showing off his “skills of eye contact, charm, and even protective concern with Vasquez.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far