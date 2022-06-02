"Some heroes don't need capes": Twitter hails Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez for fighting Johnny Depp's case

The jury in the high-profile defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard reached a verdict on Wednesday in favor of Depp. The jury found Depp was defamed by the Aquaman actress and awarded him $15 million in damages. Heard also received $2 million for her counterclaim wherein she accused Depp's lawyer of defaming her when he called her allegations ''a hoax''.

Fans of Depp soon took to Twitter to express their delight over the verdict, with many appreciating and thanking Johnny Depp's lawyers.

Twitter thanks Johnny Depp's attorneys after jury verdict

After the verdict was out, Depp's fans took to Twitter to thank the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's attorneys and express their delight over the jury's verdict. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial verdict:

kelley foley✨💫🌈 @KelleyFoley20 🏼It’s justice for the right so happy for Johnny and his incredible team #BenChew #JohnnyDepp This win isn’t a blow for women it’s a win for Truth ! Abuse is abuse it being from a woman or man🏼It’s justice for the right so happy for Johnny and his incredible team #CamilleVazquez #JohnnyDepp VsAmberHeard This win isn’t a blow for women it’s a win for Truth ! Abuse is abuse it being from a woman or man 👏🏼It’s justice for the right so happy for Johnny and his incredible team #CamilleVazquez #BenChew #JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard

A.I. @GrumpyCatSez



#CamilleVazquez #BenChew #DeppVsHeard twitter.com/kiIIeronrhodes… Subah @kiIIeronrhodes Ben Chew choking up Ben Chew choking up 💔 https://t.co/gCPLO9lCl5 I really feel that Johnny's lawyers have restored my view in humanity. They are doing what they believe SO MUCH that they are even crying while defending him. I just can't imagine better advocates for DV victims. I really feel that Johnny's lawyers have restored my view in humanity. They are doing what they believe SO MUCH that they are even crying while defending him. I just can't imagine better advocates for DV victims.#CamilleVazquez #BenChew #DeppVsHeard twitter.com/kiIIeronrhodes…

Jeannie @jeanniebrichett #CamilleVasquez #BenChew Thanks to Ben Chew, he gave the world Camille Vasquez a chance to shine and she absolutely crushed it and paves the way for future girls to look up to Thanks to Ben Chew, he gave the world Camille Vasquez a chance to shine and she absolutely crushed it and paves the way for future girls to look up to ⭐️👑 #CamilleVasquez #BenChew https://t.co/cZdThLmBya

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million in damages over an op-ed that Heard wrote in 2018 that was published by the Washington Post. In response, Heard countersued for $100 million after one of Depp's lawyers called her allegations ''a hoax''. Earlier, Depp's legal team pushed for a dismissal of Heard's counterclaim but was denied by the court.

The trial went on for more than six weeks before reaching its conclusion last Friday, when both sides gave their closing arguments and the jury went off for deliberations. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the verdict, which was earlier expected to be out by the end of the week.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the jury found Depp had been defamed by Heard and awarded him $15 million in damages — $10 million in compensatory damages along with $5 million in punitive damages. The verdict is a major legal victory for the Pirates of the Caribbean star. However, the jury also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers who called her allegations an ''ambush, a hoax.'' The actress was awarded $2 million.

Post the verdict, Depp shared his response on social media stating:

"The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled, from the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,"

He also mentioned in the post that he feels ''at peace'' after having revealed the truth.

A response was also shared by Amber Heard on Instagram, who expressed her ''disappointment'' over the verdict and mentioned that she was ''heartbroken.''

The Aquaman star also said in the post that the verdict ''sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.''

Startling claims made by witnesses at the trial

The six-week long trial was noted for sharing several intimate and sordid details. Many witnesses from both sides took to the stand and made several shocking claims, including Depp's bodyguard, Sean Bett; Depp's sister, Christi Dembrowski, among many others. Depp's sister claimed that they'd suffered abuse from their mother and swore to each other that they would never resort to domestic violence in their lives.

A startling claim was also made by Sean Bett, who said the former couple often got into fights in 2014 and would reconcile in a few hours or days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far