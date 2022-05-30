×
What happens if Amber Heard wins counter trial against Johnny Depp? Possible outcome explained

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Images via Getty Images)
Vishnu Warrier
Vishnu Warrier
Modified May 30, 2022 02:32 PM IST
The high-profile public defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached its end last week, with both sides making closing arguments and the jury going off for deliberation. The jury is expected to resume deliberations on Tuesday post the three-day break for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million in damages over an op-ed she penned in 2018 that was published in The Washington Post, while the Aquaman actress is countersuing for $100 million. As millions of fans await the final verdict, here's a quick look at what happens if Amber Heard wins the trial.

What happens if Johnny Depp loses trial against Amber Heard?

If Amber Heard wins the counter trial against her ex-husband, then the Pirates of the Caribbean actor may be required to pay her the $100 million that she's suing him for, or any amount — smaller or larger — that the jury deems fit.

Similarly, if Depp wins, Heard could be required to pay the full $50 million compensation amount or an amount smaller or larger than that. The jury could also determine that neither party should be awarded damages. Both parties could decide to appeal the ruling if they lose.

It's important to note that since this is a civil case, neither party can go to prison if they lose. This is because a civil case is a dispute between people or companies over money or some harm inflicted upon personal rights. The plaintiff can find the defendant liable to pay money or provide compensation for some kind of harm or wrongful act. A civil case is not about breaking the law, and as such, the defendant is not charged with any crime.

Highlights from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial

The six-week-long trial was filled with sordid personal details and startling claims from several witnesses, generating widespread media attention from around the world. Take a look at some of the key moments from the trial:

  • Psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry, hired by Johnny Depp's legal team, testified that Heard suffers from a borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.
  • Depp claimed he never abused Heard or any other woman. He further said that she was the one who became abusive.
  • In one of the most shocking claims, Depp testified that he found feces in the former couple's bed in 2016. Depp's security guard said Heard told him it was “a horrible practical joke gone wrong.” Heard has denied the allegation.
  • The Aquaman actress claimed the op-ed she penned in 2018 was not directed towards Depp.
  • Kate Moss, who dated Depp in the '90s, dismissed the rumor that he'd pushed Moss down the stairs back when they were dating.

Closing arguments were made by both sides on Friday and the jury is expected to be back for deliberations on Tuesday after a three-day break for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The final verdict is expected to be out by the end of this week.

Edited by R. Elahi

